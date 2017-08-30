बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मुंबई की बारिश में जब महेश भूपति का लारा दत्ता पर फूटा गुस्सा
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 07:40 PM IST
भूपति
PC: The indian express
मुंबई में हुई जोरदार बारिश से सेलेब्रिटी भी परेशान हो गए। टेनिस स्टार महेश भूपति तो अपनी पत्नी लारा दत्ता पर ही भड़क गए। मुंबई में भारी बारिश के दौरान सिने अभिनेत्री लारा दत्ता अपने घर में घुस रहे पानी को रोकने के लिए अजीबोगरीब कोशिश की। यह कोशिश ही भूपति को नागवार गुजरी और उन्होंने ट्वीटर पर लारा को जमकर खरीखोट सुनाई।
दरअसल लारा ने पानी को रोकने के लिए भूपति के विंबलडन, अमेरिकी ओपन, ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन और फ्रेंच ओपन में इस्तेमाल किए गए तौलियों का उपयोग किया। उन्होंने इसे दरवाजों के किनारे लगा दिया ताकि पानी घर के अंदर नहीं आ सके। इसकी फोटो भी बकायदा ट्वीटर पर शेयर करते हुए लिखा कि तुम्हारे विंबलडन, अमेरिकी, ऑस्ट्रेलियन और फ्रेंच ओपन के तौलियों का बेहतर उपयोग हो रहा है महेश भूपति। मुंबई के लोग मुमकिन हो तो घरों में ही रहें और सुरक्षित रहें।
भूपति इसे देखकर नाराज हो गए और ट्वीटर पर उन्होंने लारा को खरीखोटी सुनाई। भूपति ने कहा कि क्या आप मजाक कर रही हैं। यह सालों की मेहनत है।
स्पॉटलाइट
