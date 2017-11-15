बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चायना ओपन बैडमिंटन: एचएस प्रणय पहले दौर में जीते, सौरभ वर्मा हारे
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 08:48 PM IST
प्रणय
चायना ओपन में बुधवार का दिन भारत के लिए मिला-जुला रहा। साइना नेहवाल अपना मुकाबला जीतकर अगले दौर में प्रवेश कर गईं। एचएस प्रणय ने पहले दौर की बाधा पार कर ली। सौरभ वर्मा को हार का सामना करना पड़ा। एचएस प्रणय ने कोरिया के ली डांग क्यून को कड़े और रोमांचक मुकाबले में 21-18, 16-21, 19-21 से हराया।
प्रणय पहला गेम हार गए थे। लेकिन बाद में जबरदस्त वापसी करते हुए अगले दोनों गेम में कोरिया के क्यून की एक नहीं चलने दी।
सात्विकसाईराज रंकीरेड्डी और चिराग शेट्टी की पुरुष युगल जोड़ी भी पहले दौर में हार गई। इस जोड़ी को चीन की चेंग ल्यू और नान झैंग की जोड़ी ने 13-21, 13-21 से शिकस्त दी। पुरुष एकल के पहले मुकाबले में सौरभ वर्मा को फ्रांस के ब्राइस लीवरडेज के हाथों 14-21, 21-15, 11-21 से हार का सामना करना पड़ा।
