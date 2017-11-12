बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एयर होस्टेस की नौकरी छोड़ी, आवाज के दम पर दुनिया में कमा रही खूब नाम
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:48 AM IST
हाटकोट (कुनिहार) की शिल्पा जोशी अपनी आवाज के दम पर खूब नाम कमा रही है। बॉलीवुड के बाद हिमाचल की बेटी की पहचान इंडोनेशिया, सिंगापुर, मालदीव समेत अन्य कई देशों में हो रही है।
गायकी की शौक ने शिल्पा की एयर होस्टेस की न सिर्फ नौकरी छुड़वाई, बल्कि विदेशी कंपनी में आला अधिकारी का पद भी शिल्पा ने अपना यह शौक पूरा करने के लिए त्याग दिया।
जोशी पर फिल्माया गया ‘पहला प्यार’ ने देशभर में इतनी धूम मचाई कि यू-ट्यूब पर इस एलबम को देखने वालों का आंकड़ा 3.3 मिलियन तक जा पहुंचा। इस वीडियो को स्टार प्लस के नामी कलाकार कुणाल जय सिंह के साथ फिल्माया गया है।
शिल्पा के स्वरों, राहुल जैन के संगीत व वंदना खांडेवाल की ओर से लिखे इस गीत को आरंभिक दौर में मिली सफलता ने सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए।
अब शिल्पा की नई एलबम पंजाबी पर आधारित है। शिल्पा जोशी का दावा है कि इस एलबम का नाम ‘होस्टल’ है। इसके ‘मैनूं अज वी चेता होस्टल आली उस कैंटीन दा’ गीत पुराने सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ेगा।
होस्टल के म्यूजिक डायरेक्टर अशोक हैं और इस गीत को शिल्पा जोशी ने खुद लिखा और गाया है। शिल्पा अपनी कामयाबी के लिए पिता राजेंद्र जोशी व अपनी बड़ी बहन शिप्रा जोशी को मानती हैं।
जिन्होंने कदम-कदम पर हौसला बढ़ाया है। मुंबई व विदेशों में शिल्पा को मिल रही ख्याति की वजह से हाटकोट कुनिहार और सोलन जिला के साथ साथ प्रदेश का नाम भी रोशन हुआ है।
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
