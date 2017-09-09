बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 02:16 PM IST
त्योहारी सीजन शुरू हो रहा है। ऐसे में लोगों का घर या कहीं और आना-जाना शुरू होगा और इसी बीच शुरू होगी रेलवे टिकट की मारामारी। सारी ट्रेन की सीटें 4 महीने पहले ही बुक हो चुकी हैं। ऐसे में लोगों के पास सिर्फ तत्काल टिकट का ही सहारा रहता है, लेकिन तत्काल टिकट मिलना जंग जीतने के बराबर है। वैसे एक ट्रिक से आप 1 मिनट से कम समय में तत्काल टिकट बुक कर सकते हैं। आइए जानते हैं।
ये भी पढ़ेंः WhatsApp के ये 5 ट्रिक्स कोई 'महारथी' ही जानता होगा
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
