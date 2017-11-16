हल्दी की चाय पीने के हैं कई फायदे, जान लीजिए इसे बनाने का क्या है सही तरीका
बनाने का तरीका:
हल्दी की चाय बनाने के लिए सबसे पहले दो कप पानी उबाल लें। इस पानी में हल्दी की एक इंच लम्बी जड़ डाल दें, अगर आपके पास हल्दी का जड़ उपलब्ध नहीं है तो उसमे एक चम्मच हल्दी का पाउडर मिला दें। इसके बाद इस पानी को 2 से 3 मिनट तक उबलने के लिए छोड़ दें। इसके बाद इस मिश्रण को एक कप में डालकर शहद और काली मिर्च पाउडर मिला लें। इस चाय को रोजाना सुबह नाश्ते से पहले पियें।
हल्दी, मिर्च और शहद के इस मिश्रण का सेवन करने से इम्युनिटी बढती है। हल्दी में एंटी-इन्फ्लामेट्री गुण होने की वजह से कई तरह की बीमारियों से बचा जा सकता है। आर्थराइटिस जैसे रोगियों को भी जोड़ों के दर्द और अकडन से राहत मिलती हैं।
