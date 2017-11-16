Download App
हल्दी की चाय पीने के हैं कई फायदे, जान लीजिए इसे बनाने का क्या है सही तरीका

मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 08:46 PM IST
हल्दी के धार्मिक महत्व के अलावा कई औषधीय गुण भी होते हैं। हल्दी की चाय पीने से तो कई तरह के स्वास्थ्य संबंधी लाभ मिलते हैं। तो आइये जानते हैं आखिर क्या है हल्दी की चाय बनाने के सही तरीके के बारे में। 
मूली के इन फायदों के बारे में सुनकर इसे एक दिन भी मिस नहीं करेंगे आप
बनाने का तरीका:
हल्दी की चाय बनाने के लिए सबसे पहले दो कप पानी उबाल लें। इस पानी में हल्दी की एक इंच लम्बी जड़ डाल दें, अगर आपके पास हल्दी का जड़ उपलब्ध नहीं है तो उसमे एक चम्मच हल्दी का पाउडर मिला दें। इसके बाद इस पानी को 2 से 3 मिनट तक उबलने के लिए छोड़ दें। इसके बाद इस मिश्रण को एक कप में डालकर शहद और काली मिर्च पाउडर मिला लें। इस चाय को रोजाना सुबह नाश्ते से पहले पियें।
हल्दी, मिर्च और शहद के इस मिश्रण का सेवन करने से इम्युनिटी बढती है। हल्दी में एंटी-इन्फ्लामेट्री गुण होने की वजह से कई तरह की बीमारियों से बचा जा सकता है। आर्थराइटिस जैसे रोगियों को भी जोड़ों के दर्द और अकडन से राहत मिलती हैं।

