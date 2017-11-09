Download App
टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट के पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी, सैलरी 1 लाख 42 हजार तक

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 12:29 PM IST
Job Opportunities At ISRO Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Apply now

सतीश धवन स्पेस सेंटर, श्रीहरिकोटा ने साइंटिफिक असिस्टेंट, टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट एवं लाइब्रेरी असिस्टेंट के कुल 30 पदों के लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया गया है। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार 17 नवंबर 2017 तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

पद का नाम- साइंटिफिक असिस्टेंट, टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट एवं लाइब्रेरी असिस्टेंट 

