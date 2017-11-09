टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट के पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी, सैलरी 1 लाख 42 हजार तक
सतीश धवन स्पेस सेंटर, श्रीहरिकोटा ने साइंटिफिक असिस्टेंट, टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट एवं लाइब्रेरी असिस्टेंट के कुल 30 पदों के लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया गया है। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार 17 नवंबर 2017 तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं।
पद का नाम- साइंटिफिक असिस्टेंट, टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट एवं लाइब्रेरी असिस्टेंट
