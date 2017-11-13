बेघर होते ही इस कंटेस्टेंट पर फूटा महजबी का गुस्सा, कहा- मुझे उसकी औकात दिखानी है
bigg boss 11 Mehjabi Siddiqui want to take revenge from hina khan
बिग बॉस के घर की Anaconda यानि की महजबी सिद्दकी को दर्शकों ने बाहर का दरवाजा दिखा दिया है लेकिन इससे वो बहुत दुखी हुई हैं। महजबी की मानें तो अभी तो उन्होंने असली गेम खेलना शुरू किया था और उन्हें बाहर जाना पड़ा। आपको बता दें कि इस बार महजबी और सब्यसाची घर से बेघर हो गए हैं।
