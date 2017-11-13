Download App
बेघर होते ही इस कंटेस्टेंट पर फूटा महजबी का गुस्सा, कहा- मुझे उसकी औकात दिखानी है

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 03:37 PM IST
bigg boss 11 Mehjabi Siddiqui want to take revenge from hina khan

बिग बॉस के घर की Anaconda यानि की महजबी सिद्दकी को दर्शकों ने बाहर का दरवाजा दिखा दिया है लेकिन इससे वो बहुत दुखी हुई हैं। महजबी की मानें तो अभी तो उन्होंने असली गेम खेलना शुरू किया था और उन्हें बाहर जाना पड़ा। आपको बता दें कि इस बार महजबी और सब्यसाची घर से बेघर हो गए हैं। 

पढ़ेंः Bigg Boss 11: सब्यसाची ने बताई घर से बेघर होने की ये तीन बड़ी वजह, सलमान भी शामिल

