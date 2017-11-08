बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दिशा पाटनी ने कराया हॉट फोटो शूट, इंस्टाग्राम पर अपलोड की PHOTOS, झट से वायरल
Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 08:47 AM IST
2016 में ‘एमएस धोनीः द अनटोल्ड स्टोरी’ से बॉलीवुड में करियर की शुरुआत करने वाली दिशा पाटनी टाइगर श्रॉफ के साथ अपनी दोस्ती की वजह से भी सुर्खियों में रहती हैं, लेकिन इस बार उनकी खबरों में रहने की वजह कुछ और है।
Most Viewed
Also View
Top
