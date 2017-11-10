Download App
17 साल बाद फिर आमने-सामने होंगे ऐश्वर्या-सलमान, होगा कुछ ऐसा दंग रह जाएंगे फैंस

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 11:58 AM IST
Aishwarya with fanney khan and Salman with race-3 all set to clash at the box office on Eid 2018

बॉलीवुड में अपनी लव लाइफ से सुर्खियां बटोरने वाला कपल एक बार फिर सुर्खियों में हैं। जी हां हम बात कर रहे हैं सलमान खान और ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन की। बता दें कि दर्शक जल्द ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन और सलमान खान को पर्दे पर एक साथ देखने वाले हैं।

पढ़ें- दर्शकों को गुदगुदाने आ रही है 'फुकरे रिर्टन्स', फिल्म का कैरेक्टर पोस्टर हुआ रिलीज

ऐलान- 13 से 17 नवंबर तक ऑड-ईवन के सहारे स्मॉग से फिर लड़ेगी दिल्ली

Odd Even policy to be implemented in Delhi from November 13th to 17th: Sources
