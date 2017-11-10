17 साल बाद फिर आमने-सामने होंगे ऐश्वर्या-सलमान, होगा कुछ ऐसा दंग रह जाएंगे फैंस
बॉलीवुड में अपनी लव लाइफ से सुर्खियां बटोरने वाला कपल एक बार फिर सुर्खियों में हैं। जी हां हम बात कर रहे हैं सलमान खान और ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन की। बता दें कि दर्शक जल्द ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन और सलमान खान को पर्दे पर एक साथ देखने वाले हैं।
