इतना गुड लुकिंग है यह टीचर, डर के मारे स्कूल ने नौकरी से निकाला
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 01:06 PM IST
पाकिस्तान के एक स्कूल ने एक शिक्षक को नौकरी से सिर्फ इसलिए निकाल दिया क्योंकि वह गुड लुकिंग है और उसकी मूंछ एक दम परफेक्ट है।
