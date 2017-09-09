Download App
kavya kavya

इतना गुड लुकिंग है यह टीचर, डर के मारे स्कूल ने नौकरी से निकाला

हर्षिता

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 01:06 PM IST
Good Looking teacher having perfect moustache sacked from job in Pakistan

पाकिस्तान के एक स्कूल ने एक शिक्षक को नौकरी से सिर्फ इसलिए निकाल दिया क्योंकि वह गुड लुकिंग है और उसकी मूंछ एक दम परफेक्ट है।
 

Your Story has been saved!