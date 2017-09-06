Download App
बरान के बालक को स्वाइन फ्लू, आगरा रेफर

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/हरदोई

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 11:12 PM IST
हरपालपुर। अरवल थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम बरान निवासी एक तीन वर्षीय बालक के स्वाइन फ्लू से पीड़ित होने की पुष्टि हुई है। पुष्टि होने के बाद से गांव में हड़कंप मच गया है। इसी परिवार एक सदस्य की 23 अगस्त की बुखार से मौत हो चुकी है।  
अरवल थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम बरान निवासी शिवकुमार का पुत्र अमित (3) चार दिन से तेज बुखार से पीड़ित था। परिजन उसे इलाज के लिए सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र हरपालपुर ले गए थे, लेकिन राहत न मिलने पर परिजन उसे लेकर फर्रुखाबाद के मेजर एसडी सिंह मेडिकल कॉलेज चले गए। शिवकुमार की मानें तो वहां उपचार के दौरान अमित में चिकित्सकों को स्वाइन फ्लू के लक्षण दिखे। इसी आधार पर जांच कराई गई। बुधवार की सुबह स्वाइन फ्लू की पुष्टि होने पर परिजन अमित को लेकर आगरा के एसएम मेडिकल कॉलेज चले गए। शिव कुमार ने बताया कि चिकित्सकों ने उसे मेडिकल कॉलेज ले जाने की सलाह दी थी। अमित की बहन शिवानी (12) पुत्री शिवकुमार और चचेरा भाई शशि भी (8) भी कुछ दिन पहले बुखार की चपेट में आ गए थे। इन दोनों को भी परिजनों ने पहले हरपालपुर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र और बाद में फर्रुखाबाद के लोहिया अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया था। दोनों बच्चे स्वस्थ्य होकर गांव वापस आ गए हैं।

इसलिए व्याप्त है भय
अमित की चचेरी बुआ अनीता का विवाह फर्रुखाबाद के संकिसा निवासी शैलेंद्र के साथ हुआ था। पति-पत्नी में विवाद होने पर कुछ दिनों से अनीता अपने मायके में रह रही है। 23 अगस्त को अनीता के डेढ़ वर्षीय पुत्र सुमित को दोपहर में तेज बुखार आ गया था। उसके गले में खराश हुई, फिर गला बैठा और शाम को उसकी मौत हो गई। तब परिजन कुछ नहीं समझ पाए थे। इसके बाद इसी परिवार के शिवानी, शशि और अमित भी बुखार की चपेट मेें आए। अमित को स्वाइन फ्लू की पुष्टि हुई है।  इसके कारण गांव में भय व्याप्त है।
