एमपी: एक और किसान ने की खुदकुशी, पीड़ित परिजनों का आरोप- शिवराज का अनशन था फिक्स 

amarujala.com- Presented: अभिषेक तिवारी

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 09:38 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Another farmer suicides in Dhar

shivraj singh chauhan

 मध्यप्रदेश में किसानों का आंदोलन थमने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा है। पिछले लगभग 15 दिनों से राज्य में किसानों का आंदोलन जारी है। वहीं राज्य में एक हफ्ते के अंदर करीब 12 किसान खुदकुशी कर चुके हैं। मौजूदा मामला राज्य के जगदीशन रामपुर गांव का है। यहां किसान ने कर्ज के बोझ के तले दबे होने के कारण कीटनाशक दवा पीकर आत्महत्या की है। जानकारी के मुताबिक मृतक किसान ने बैंकों से करीब 2 लाख रुपये का कर्ज ले रखा था, जिसकी वजह से वह पिछले कुछ दिनों से परेशान चल रहा था। 
वहीं दूसरी ओर मंदसौर में मारे गए पीड़ित किसानों के परिजनों ने राज्य के सीएम शिवराज सिंह पर आरोप लगाया है कि उनका अनशन पहले से फिक्स था। एक न्यूज चैनल से बातचीत में पीड़ित किसानों के परिजनों ने कहा कि अनशन के पहले ही अधिकारियों की ओर से उन पर दबाव बनाया जा रहा था। जिसके बाद उन्हें   भोपाल ले जाकर संतुष्टि जताने के लिए कहा गया था। हालांकि सीएम ने कहा था कि वह पीड़ित किसानों के परिवारों की मांग पर अपना उपवास तोड़ रहे हैं। 

गौरतलब है कि पिछले लगभग 15 दिनों से मध्यप्रदेश में किसानों का आंदोलन लगातार जारी है, जिसने जून के पहले हफ्ते में उग्र रूप ले लिया था। जिसकारण किसानों और पुलिस के बीच हुई झड़प में पांच किसानों की मौत हो गयी थी, जिसके बाद जिले के एसपी और कलेक्टर का तबादला कर दिया गया था। इसी माहौल को शांत करने के लिए सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने किसानों से शांति की अपील करते हुए 28 घंटे का उपवास भी किया था। 
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
