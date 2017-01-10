आपका शहर Close

सुलह की ओर सपा: प‌िता मुलायम से म‌िलने पहुंचे अख‌िलेश यादव

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 11:09 AM IST
akhilesh yadav meets mulayam singh

मुलायम ‌सिंह यादवPC: amar ujala

सीएम अख‌िलेश यादव मंगलवार सुबह प‌िता मुलायम स‌िंह से मुलाकात करने उनके आवास पहुंचे। मुलायम स‌िंह यादव मंगलवार सुबह टीले वाली मस्जिद गए थे। वहां से लौटकर वह अख‌िलेश से मुलाकात कर रहे हैं। इससे पहले राजेंद्र चौधरी अख‌िलेश के घर मुलाकात करने पहुंचे थे।
सोमवार को मस्जिद के इमाम मौलाना फजलुर्रहमान वायजी नदवी के इंतकाल हो गया था और मुलायम दिल्ली में थे। इसीलिए वह आज शोक व्यक्त करने मस्जिद पहुंचे। वहां मौलाना के परिजनों से मिलकर उन्होंने शोक जताया। मस्जिद से लौटकर मुलायम ने कहा क‌ि मौलाना मेरे पुराने साथी थे। वहीं अख‌‌िलेश कल ही इमाम की अंत‌िम व‌िदाई में शरीक होने पहुंचे थे।

गौरतलब है क‌ि सपा में चल रहे पारिवारिक घमासान के बीच कल द‌िल्ली से लौटे मुलायम सिंह यादव ने बयान दिया था क‌ि चुनाव बाद अखिलेश यादव के मुख्यमंत्री  बनेंगे।

लखनऊ में मीडिया से बातचीत में उन्होंने कहा कि सपा के टूटने का सवाल ही नहीं हैं। पार्टी में एकता बनाए रखने के लिए पूरी कोशिश की जा रही है।

उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव बाद अखिलेश यादव ही यूपी के अगले मुख्यमंत्री होंगे। उनके इस बयान को पार्टी में मची कलह पर सुलह का संकेत माना जा रहा है।

उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि बहुत जल्द ही वह पूरे यूपी में प्रचार करना शुरू कर देंगे।
