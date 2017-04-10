आपका शहर Close

सरकारी नौकरी में 10 वीं पास के लिए मौके, बंपर वैकेंसी

शिवेंदु शेखर

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 09:52 AM IST
indian post invites application for different posts of sarkari jobs from 10th pass candidate

इंडियन पोस्ट

इंडियन पोस्ट ने मध्य प्रदेश पोस्टल सर्कल में सैकड़ों पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं, जिसके लिए जारी विज्ञापन की जानकारी इस प्रकार हैं।  

पद का नाम: ग्रामीण डाक सेवक 

कुल पदों की संख्या: 1859

आयु सीमा: 18 से 40 साल तक के उम्मीदवार आवेदन के योग्य 

शैक्षणिक योग्यता: किसी मान्यता प्राप्त संस्थान से 10वीं पास 
 

