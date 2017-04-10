बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सरकारी नौकरी में 10 वीं पास के लिए मौके, बंपर वैकेंसी
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 09:52 AM IST
इंडियन पोस्ट
इंडियन पोस्ट ने मध्य प्रदेश पोस्टल सर्कल में सैकड़ों पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं, जिसके लिए जारी विज्ञापन की जानकारी इस प्रकार हैं।
ग्रामीण डाक सेवक पद का नाम:
1859 कुल पदों की संख्या:
18 से 40 साल तक के उम्मीदवार आवेदन के योग्य आयु सीमा:
किसी मान्यता प्राप्त संस्थान से 10वीं पास शैक्षणिक योग्यता:
प्रधान डाकघर में मंगलवार को काफी भीउ़ रही
02 मई, 2017 अंतिम तिथि:
आवेदन शुल्क:
-सामान्य वर्ग के उम्मीदवारों के लिए 100 रुपये
-अन्य सभी वर्गों के लिए कोई आवेदन शुल्क नहीं
इच्छुक उम्मीदवार संबंधित वेबसाइट पर जा कर ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रक्रिया पूरी की जा सकती है। कैसे करें आवेदन:
संबंधित वेबसाइट का पता: http://www.appost.in/gdsonline/
