Download App
आपका शहर Close

पद्मावती: जो रोज बदलते है शौहर वो क्या जानें जौहर-कालवी

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 09:12 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
kalvi looked angry on bollywood stars who are supporting bhansali

लोकेन्द्र सिंह कालवी

संजय ​लीला भंसाली की विवादित फिल्म पद्मावती पर रोक के लिए देशभर से आवाजें उठने लगी है। लेकिन बॉलीवुड सितारे भंसाली के साथ खड़े नजर आ रहे है। दीपिका पादुकोणी, नील नितिन मुकेश व सलमान खान ने भंसाली और फिल्म के समर्थन में बयान दिए है।
इन बयानों से गुस्साएं श्री राजपूत करणी सेना के लोकेन्द्र सिंह कालवी ने कहा है कि जो रोज बदलते है शौहर वो क्या जानें जौहर। कालवी ने जयपुर में पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए कहा कि संजय लीला भंसाली पर 30 जनवरी को हुए​ लिखित एग्रीमेंट को तोड़ा है वह प्रोमो रिलीज कर कानून का भी उल्लंघन  किया है।
आगे पढ़ें

जारी है विरोध प्रदर्शन
सम्बंधित खबरें :
Comments

Browse By Tags

rajasthan hindi news hindi news jaipur hindi news

स्पॉटलाइट

42 बसों से बना दिया ऐसा बंकर, न्यूक्लियर अटैक तक झेलने की है पावर

  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +
man made a bunker with school bus which has power to stand after nuclear attack also

'इत्तेफाक' से रॉयल लुक में दिखे सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा, पहले नहीं देखा होगा ऐसे

  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra royal photo shoot for Elle magazine

IIT भुवनेश्वर में इन पदों पर निकली नौकरी, जल्द करें आवेदन

  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +
vacancy in iit bhubaneswar for research fellow

इस गांव में पसरा है एक मेमने का खौफ, शाम ढलते ही घरों में दुबक जाते हैं लोग

  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +
villagers living with fear of a lamb

तस्वीर में मौजूद ये बच्चे आज बन चुके हैं बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, इन्हें पहचान सकते हैं आप?

  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Arjun Kapoor Shares Cute Childhood Picture With Siblings And Friends On children's day

जबर ख़बर

पाकिस्तान का दावा- भारत ने CPEC परियोजना नाकाम करने के लिए बनाया 50 करोड़ डॉलर का प्लान
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

PoK पर फारूक के बिगड़े बोल, 70 साल में तय नहीं कर पाए अब कहते हैं ये हमारा हिस्सा है

Farooq Abdullah give reaction on POK
Comio Mobile

Most Read

PoK पर फारूक के बिगड़े बोल, 70 साल में तय नहीं कर पाए अब कहते हैं ये हमारा हिस्सा है

Farooq Abdullah give reaction on POK
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

हार्दिक पटेल मामले में अखिलेश का बयान, कहा- 'किसी की प्राइवेसी को सार्वजनिक करना बहुत गलत बात'

akhilesh yadav statement about hardik patel cd case
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

1 लाख से भी कम में मिलेगी ये बेहतरीन क्रूजर बाइक, फीचर्स की है भरमार और माइलेज भी है कमाल

this bike's price is ledd then 1 lakh
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

ऐश्वर्या-अभिषेक बने माता-पिता और दादा बने मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह

baby girl born to aishwarya abhishek cm raman singh becomes grandfather
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

अब तेजस्वी ने नीतीश से पूछा, दिल पर हाथ रखकर बतायें क्या आपके बेटे में आपका स्वभाव है?

tejashwi yadav counter attacks on chief minister nitish kumar over his child statement
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

प्रमोशन में रिजर्वेशन मिलेगा या नहीं, तय करेगी सुप्रीम कोर्ट की संवैधानिक पीठ

supreme court five judge Constitution bench to decide SC-ST Reservation in promotions 
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!