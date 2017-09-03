बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अमेरिका में सेफ नहीं भारतीय, सिख छात्र की चाकू से गोदकर हत्या
{"_id":"59ab8a364f1c1b59738b4e80","slug":"indian-not-safe-in-america-murder-of-sikh-student","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u092b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f, \u0938\u093f\u0916 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0926\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 10:28 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
अमेरिका में भारतीय सेफ नहीं हैं। एक अमेरिकी छात्र ने अपना गुस्सा उतारने के लिए टैक्सी में सिख छात्र की
चाकू से गोदकर हत्या
कर दी।
अमेरिका में जालंधर के रहने वाले सिख छात्र गगनदीप सिंह की एक अमेरिकी छात्र ने चाकू से गोदकर हत्या कर दी। 22 वर्षीय गगनदीप सिंह को उसकी ही टैक्सी में अमेरिकी छात्र ने चाकू से हमला करके मार डाला। उसने मनपसंद यूनिवर्सिटी में दाखिला नहीं मिल पाने के कारण इस
वारदात
को अंजाम दिया।
जानकारी के मुताबिक, 22 वर्षीय गगनदीप सिंह सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग का छात्र है और पार्टटाइम में टैक्सी चलाता है। गगनदीप पर 19 साल के जैकब कोलमैन ने हमला किया। वह गोंजागा यूनिवर्सिटी में दाखिला लेने के लिये आया था लेकिन उसे दाखिला नहीं मिला। इसके बाद 28 अगस्त को वह गगनदीप की टैक्सी में बैठा और उसे किसी दोस्त के घर जाने को कहा और रास्ते में एक चाकू खरीदकर बीच रास्ते में उसने चाकू से गगनदीप की हत्या कर दी।
पहले भी कई भारतीयों पर हो चुके हैं हमले
पुलिस के मुताबिक, उसने बताया कि वह स्पोकेन की गोजांगा यूनिवर्सिटी में पढ़ना चाहता है लेकिन, उसे दाखिला नहीं मिला जिस कारण गुस्से में आकर उसने यह सब किया। हालांकि जांच में पता चला है कि उसने यूनिवर्सिटी में कोई आवेदन ही नहीं दिया था।
5 मार्च 2017- मार्च के महीने में एक 39 वर्षीय सिख को आशंकी रूप से नकाबपोश समझते हुए ‘अपने देश वापस जाओ’ चिल्लाते हुए बंदूकधारियों ने गोली मार दी थी।
8 मार्च- अमेरिका के सैक्रमंटो में कुछ अज्ञात लोगों ने दो सिख बुजुर्गों पर हमला किया था जिसमें एक की मौत हो गई थी और दूसरे की हालत गंभीर थी।
18 अप्रैल- 25 व्रषीय सिख कैब ड्राइवर पर हमला हुआ। नशे में धुत कुछ यात्रियों ने उस पर हमला किया।
29 जुलाई - जुलाई के महीने में कैलिफोर्निया में एक ही सप्ताह में दो घटनाएं हुई, जिसमें दो सिखों की मौत गई थी।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
