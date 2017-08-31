बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ब्लू व्हेल चैलेंज की 'मास्टरमाइंड' बोली-टास्क पूरा न किया तो जान से मार दूंगी
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 03:34 PM IST
17 वर्षीय रूसी लड़की को
ब्लू व्हेल चैलेंज
का 'मास्टरमाइंड' बताया गया है। जिसपर ब्लू व्हेल गेम खेलने वालों को यह कहकर डराने का आरोप है कि अगर टास्क पूरा नहीं किया तो तुम्हे या तुम्हारे परिवार को जान से मार दूंगी।
एक 17 वर्षीय रूसी लड़की को कथित रूप से घातक ब्लू व्हेल चैलेंज के पीछे
मास्टरमाइंड
होने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया है, जिसने खिलाड़ियों को आत्महत्या करने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया। लड़की ने कथित तौर पर खिलाड़ियों को धमकी दी थी कि, अगर वे टास्क पूरा नहीं कर पा रहे हैं तो वे उन्हें या उनके परिवारों की हत्या कर देगी।
ब्लू व्हेल चैलेंज उन लोगों को निशाना बनाता है जो निराश होते हैं और उन्हें एक रोमांचक गेम में आत्महत्या करने के लिए मजबूर किया जाता है। साइन अप करने के बाद, 'खिलाड़ियों' को 50 दिनों के लिए टास्क दिया जाता है, जिसमें खुद को हानि पहुंचाना, अकेले हॉरर फिल्मों को देखना, अपने हाथों पर व्हेल की नक्काशी करना आदि शामिल है। 50 वें दिन उनको अंतिम टास्क खुद को मारने का दिया जाता है। इस चुनौती के दौरान दुनियाभर में 130 से ज्यादा लोगों ने आत्महत्या की है।
रूसी पुलिस ने पूर्वोत्तर रूस में किशोरी के घर पर छापा मारा जिसके दौरान मिले फुटेज में उन्हें एक रूसी मनोविज्ञान छात्र फिलिप बुदेइकिन के फोटो मिले, जिसने कबूल किया है कि इन चुनौतियों के अविष्कार में वह शामिल था। बुदेइकिन को 3 साल की सजा सुनाई गई, वह एक रूसी जेल में सजा काट रहा है।
रूसी पुलिस के मुताबिक, 17 वर्षीय लड़की ने शुरू में यह खेल खेला था लेकिन उसने अपनी जान देने का टास्क पूरा नहीं किया। इसके बजाय, वह साइट पर एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव बन गई, जहां उन्होंने टास्क को पूरा करने के लिए दूसरों को उकसाया।
इस साल जुलाई में, रूसी पुलिस ने एक 26 साल के व्यक्ति पर भी आत्मघाती खेल 'ब्लू व्हेल चुनौती' के पीछे दिमाग होने का आरोप लगाया था। मास्को से गिरफ्तार इल्या सिदोरोव पर, असुरक्षित छोटे बच्चों को खुद को नुकसान पहुंचाने और अंततः आत्महत्या करने के लिए उकसाने का आरोप लगाया गया था।
