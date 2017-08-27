भारत की नंबर एक बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी पीवी सिंधू का विश्व बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने का सपना टूट गया। तीन गेम और तकरीबन 2 घंटे तक चले मुकाबले में निजोमी ओकुहारा ने 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 से मात दी। दोनों खिलाड़ियों ने अंत तक हार नहीं मानी। दोनों के बीच एक-एक अंक के लिए आखिर तक लड़ाई चलती रही। पीवी सिंधू के सिल्वर मेडल जीतने पर दिग्गज नेताओं, बॉलीवुड सितारों और खिलाड़ियों की प्रतिक्रियाएं आ रही हैं।

Well played @Pvsindhu1! We are proud of your game at the @2017BWC finals. Congratulations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2017

Well done Sindhu & Saina. India is very proud of you & your medals. Congrats to Japan's Okuhara for an incredible victory #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 27, 2017

Pusarla Venkata Sindhu - Remember the name.A role-model for a generation, aged 22.

India is proud of u @Pvsindhu1

Most breathtaking finals — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 27, 2017

Great game @Pvsindhu1, congratulations for the Silver at the #WorldBadmintonChampionships. The nation is proud of it's champion daughter. — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 27, 2017

What a thrilling match! Congrats on the silver @Pvsindhu1, you were superb! — Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 27, 2017

You made every Indian so proud @Pvsindhu1. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 27, 2017

Jai Ho.🇮🇳. PV Sindhu second Indian to win silver at World Championships https://t.co/X940ujaF5f — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 27, 2017

Congratulate @Pvsindhu1 on winning silver and doing #India proud at the #WorldBadmintonChampionships Your game inspires millions. #2017WBC — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) August 27, 2017

Such a great moment to see 2 Indian girls on podium of #WBC2017 @Pvsindhu1 @NSaina You both have made all of us proud !! @BAI_Media — PankajaGopinathMunde (@Pankajamunde) August 27, 2017

This has to go down as one of the best matches in history. Incredible!! 🙌🙌🙌@Pvsindhu1 @nozomi_o11 — Kirsty Gilmour (@KirstyGilmourr) August 27, 2017

