Well played @Pvsindhu1! We are proud of your game at the @2017BWC finals. Congratulations.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2017
Well done Sindhu & Saina. India is very proud of you & your medals. Congrats to Japan's Okuhara for an incredible victory #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 27, 2017
Pusarla Venkata Sindhu - Remember the name.A role-model for a generation, aged 22.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 27, 2017
India is proud of u @Pvsindhu1
Most breathtaking finals
Great game @Pvsindhu1, congratulations for the Silver at the #WorldBadmintonChampionships. The nation is proud of it's champion daughter.— ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 27, 2017
What a thrilling match! Congrats on the silver @Pvsindhu1, you were superb!— Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 27, 2017
You made every Indian so proud @Pvsindhu1.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 27, 2017
Jai Ho.🇮🇳. PV Sindhu second Indian to win silver at World Championships https://t.co/X940ujaF5f— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 27, 2017
खेल मंत्री विजय गोयल ने ट्वीट कर सिंधू को बधाई देते हुए कहा कि आप हमारी गोल्डन गर्ल होगी, इससे कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता कि यह एक बहुत ही रोमांचक मैच रहा। देश को आप पर गर्व है।
Congratulate @Pvsindhu1 on winning silver and doing #India proud at the #WorldBadmintonChampionships Your game inspires millions. #2017WBC— Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) August 27, 2017
#GoSindhuGo The nation is cheering for you @Pvsindhu1 🎉👍😊 #2017BWC— Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) August 27, 2017
Such a great moment to see 2 Indian girls on podium of #WBC2017 @Pvsindhu1 @NSaina You both have made all of us proud !! @BAI_Media— PankajaGopinathMunde (@Pankajamunde) August 27, 2017
This has to go down as one of the best matches in history. Incredible!! 🙌🙌🙌@Pvsindhu1 @nozomi_o11— Kirsty Gilmour (@KirstyGilmourr) August 27, 2017
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.