आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

ईडी का खुलासा, माल्या ने बना रखी थी 20 डमी कंपनी

एजेंसी/ नई दिल्ली 

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 11:24 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Vijay Mallya Created 20 Shell Companies, Says ED In Chargesheet

शराब कारोबारी विजय माल्याPC: getty images

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने कहा है कि भगोड़ा शराब कारोबारी विजय माल्या ने 20 डमी कंपनियों का निर्माण कर रखा था, जिनके निदेशक या तो उनके निजी कर्मचारी थे या रिटायर्ड कर्मचारी। ईडी ने केएफए-आईडीबीआई मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में दायर चार्जशीट में इस बात का खुलासा किया। 
बुधवार को मुंबई की विशेष पीएमएलए अदालत में दायर चार्जशीट में ईडी ने कहा कि माल्या ने डमी कंपनियों के माध्यम से प्रत्यक्ष या अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से चल और अचल संपत्तियों पर कब्जा जमा रखा था। 

ईडी प्रिवेंशन ऑफ मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग एक्ट (पीएमएलए) के तहत अटैच कर्नाटक के कुर्ग के एक कॉफी इस्टेट और बंगलूरू की अन्य संपत्तियों को जब्त करने की तैयारी में है। हाल ही में एजेंसी ने महाराष्ट्र के अलीबाग के 100 करोड़ के फार्म हाउस को कुर्क किया है। पिछले साल ईडी ने इस सौदे में एक आपराधिक मामला दर्ज किया था, इस मामले में अब तक 9,600 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की संपत्ति अटैच की गई है।

सीबीआई ने बृहस्पतिवार को स्पष्ट रूप से पुष्टि की कि लंदन में प्रत्यर्पण मामले का सामना कर रहे शराब कारोबारी विजय माल्या के खिलाफ ब्रिटेन के अधिकारियों को सबूत देने में कोई देरी नहीं हुई है।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

vijay mallya loan default kingfisher airlines idbi bank vijay mallya ed

स्पॉटलाइट

अपने खानदान की शान हैं सलमान खान, केस के समय पैसों की तंगी से जूझ रहा था परिवार

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
Salman Khan reveals his family was in a financial crisis due to his court cases

NEET Result 2017 : आज जारी होगी Answer Key, यहां देंखे

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
NEET Result 2017 today declare the answer key, check here

धोखेबाज पति और रेप की कोशिश, हत्या के बाद सामने आए कृतिका की जिंदगी के राज

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
Actor Kritika Chaudhary murder case police probe into former husband role in murder

विदुर नीति के अनुसार ये 5 काम करते है आपकी उम्र को कम

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
these 5 works reduce your age according to vidur neeti

हथेली पर ऐसी जीवन रेखाएं देती हैं कई अशुभ संकेत

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
what does your life line say about you

जबर ख़बर

दुनिया के रईस क्लब में भारतीयों का जलवा, एक और भारतीय ने मचाई धूम
Read More

डिफॉल्टर खाताधारकों पर शिकंजा

12 खाताधारकों के पास बैंकों के 2 लाख करोड़ बकाया

RBI lists 12 NPA accounts for insolvency proceedings

Most Read

सीएम योगी को गोली मारने पर एक करोड़ का रखा इनाम

Offensive post released by SP leader and his friends on Facebook
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

इज्जत पर EC आक्रामक, बोला- सवाल उठाने वालों को सबक सिखाना जरूरी

Election commission of India asked to modi government for contempt power for its image
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

सीएम बनने के बाद पीएम से तीसरी बार मिले योगी

uttar pradesh cm yogi adityanath meets pm modi on lok kalayan marg
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

राजनाथ, जेटली-नायडू की तिगड़ी तलाशेगी देश के अगले राष्ट्रपति का नाम

amit shah constitutes 3 member committee for presidential election
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

भारतीय बुलेट ट्रेन में होंगे स्पेशल टॉयलेट और क्या होगा खास

Railway: bullet trains to have New toilet system with urinals, separate washrooms for men, women
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

NEET 2017 पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश- 26 जून से पहले CBSE जारी करे रिजल्ट

Supreme Court stays Madras High Court interim order restraining publication of results of NEET 2017
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
ट्रंप के सांसद हैं हमलावरों के निशाने पर, मेल में लिखा- 1 गिरा और 216 बाकी

ट्रंप के सांसद हैं हमलावरों के निशाने पर, मेल में लिखा- 1 गिरा और 216 बाकी

अमेरिकी सांसद को मारी गोली, ट्रंप ने कहा- मारा गया हमलावर

अमेरिकी सांसद को मारी गोली, ट्रंप ने कहा- मारा गया हमलावर

अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में कहीं नहीं टिकते कोहली, जानिए कौन हैं टॉप 10 खिलाड़ी

अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में कहीं नहीं टिकते कोहली, जानिए कौन हैं टॉप 10 खिलाड़ी

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस