सरकारी कम्युनिकेशन में न करें बुरहान वानी के नाम का इस्तेमाल: MHA

amarujala.com- Presented: अभिषेक तिवारी

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 12:16 PM IST
Union Home Ministry tells agencies Don’t mention Burhan Wani name in communications

आतंकी संगठन हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन का कमांडर बुरहान वानीPC: self

भारत सरकार के गृह मंत्रालय ने एजेंसियों को निर्देश दिया है कि सरकारी कम्युनिकेशन में आतंकी संगठन हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन का कमांडर बुरहान वानी के नाम का इस्तेमाल न करें। इसके साथ ही मंत्रालय ने अपने डिवीजन को भी निर्देश दिया है कि वे हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन (एचएम) के कमांडर बुरहान वानी के नाम का सोशल मीडिया संचार में इस्तेमाल कतई न करें।
बता दें कि बुरहान वानी की मारे जाने के एक साल हो चुके हैं। केंद्र सरकार ने बुरहान की पहली वर्षगांठ से पहले मामले की संवेदन शीलता को समझते हुए एजेंसियों और अपने डिविजन को निर्देश जारी किए हैं कि वह इस विषय का लिखित संचार में बिल्कुल भी उल्लेख न किया जाए। 

 
