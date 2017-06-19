बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लालू फैमिली पर आयकर विभाग की बड़ी कार्रवाई, मीसा-तेजस्वी की बेनामी संपत्ति अटैच
{"_id":"5947e9814f1c1bf8608b45a2","slug":"trouble-mounts-for-lalu-yadav-s-kin-as-i-t-attaches-rs-50-crore-assets-of-daughter-misa-bharti","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u092b\u0948\u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u0915\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908, \u092e\u0940\u0938\u093e-\u0924\u0947\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0905\u091f\u0948\u091a","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 09:04 PM IST
राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के मुखिया लालू प्रसाद यादव की सांसद बेटी मीसा भारती पर आयकर विभाग ने बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। आयकर विभाग ने बेनामी संपत्ति के मामले में मीसा भारती की 50 करोड़ की संपत्ति अटैच कर दी। आयकर विभाग की ये कार्रवाई मीसा भारती के बार-बार पूछताछ के लिए बुलाए जाने के बावजूद न पहुंचने पर हुई है। लालू यादव की बेटी मीसा भारती के साथ ही उनके दामाद शैलेश कुमार और मंत्री बेटे तेजस्वी यादव भी इस कार्रवाई के लपेटे में आ गए हैं।
