लालू फैमिली पर आयकर विभाग की बड़ी कार्रवाई, मीसा-तेजस्वी की बेनामी संपत्ति अटैच

Presented by: श्रवण शुक्ला

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 09:04 PM IST
Trouble mounts for Lalu Yadav's kin as I-T attaches Rs 50 crore assets of daughter Misa Bharti

फाइल फोटो

राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के मुखिया लालू प्रसाद यादव की सांसद बेटी मीसा भारती पर आयकर विभाग ने बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। आयकर विभाग ने बेनामी संपत्ति के मामले में मीसा भारती की 50 करोड़ की संपत्ति अटैच कर दी। आयकर विभाग की ये कार्रवाई मीसा भारती के बार-बार पूछताछ के लिए बुलाए जाने के बावजूद न पहुंचने पर हुई है। लालू यादव की बेटी मीसा भारती के साथ ही उनके दामाद शैलेश कुमार और मंत्री बेटे तेजस्वी यादव भी इस कार्रवाई के लपेटे में आ गए हैं।
लालू की बेटी ने महंगी संपत्ति कौड़ियों के दाम खरीदी

आयकर विभाग ने तेजस्वी की भी बेनामी संपत्तियां सीज की है। मीसा भारती मौजूदा समय में राज्यसभा सांसद हैं। उनपर बेनामी संपत्ति के तहत मामला चल रहा है। आयकर विभाग ने मीसा भारती को जुलाई के पहले सप्ताह में आयकर विभाग के अधिकारियों के सामने पेश होने के लिए भी कहा है। मीसा भारती को बेनामी संपत्ति के आरोपों में सफाई पेश करनी है।

आयकर विभाग के सामने फिर नहीं पेश हुई मीसा भारती

आयकर विभाग द्वारा दी गई जानकारी में मीसा की 50 करोड़ की संपत्ति जब्त करने की बात कही गई है।

मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामला: समन के बावजूद नहीं पहुंचने मीसा पर लगा 10 हजार का जुर्माना

बता दें कि बेनामी एक्ट के तहत बेनामी लेन-देन पर 90 दिनों के भीतर जवाब देना पड़ता है, जिसके बाद टैक्स और जुर्माने की राशि अदा करनी पड़ती है। उनकी संपत्तियों पर मई में छापे पड़े थे, जिन्हें सीज कर दिया गया है। 

गौरतलब है कि मीसा पर करीब 1000 करोड़ की बेनामी संपत्ति के मामले में जांच चल रही है। इस मामले में उनका सीए पहले ही गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है।
