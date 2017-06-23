बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
40 फुट गहरे गढ्ढे में गिरी 18 महीने की बच्ची, निकालने में जुटी एनडीआरएफ की टीम
{"_id":"594c90564f1c1b6e1b8b4721","slug":"telangana-rescue-ops-continue-for-girl-who-fell-into-a-40-feet-open-borewell-in-vikarabad","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"40 \u092b\u0941\u091f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0917\u0922\u094d\u0922\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 18 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940, \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0940 \u090f\u0928\u0921\u0940\u0906\u0930\u090f\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 10:13 AM IST
तेलंगाना के
विकराबाद
में एक दिल को झरझोर देने वाली खबर सामने आयी है। मामले में 18 महीने की बच्ची एक 40 फीट खुले बोरवेल में गिर गई। बच्ची को बचाने के लिए
एनडीआरएफ टीम
की ओर से बचाव कार्य चल रहा है।
मौके पर
एनडीआरएफ
टीम मशीन से जमीन की खुदाई कर उसको निकालने के लए लगी हुई है। मामले में एसीपी स्रुता कीर्थी का कहना है कि बच्ची दुर्घटनावश सिंचाई के लिए किए गए बोरवेल में गिर गई। हालांकि उस समय उसके पिता साथ थे। अधिकारी के मुताबिक, बोरवेल की गहराई 40 फीट बताई गई है।
घटना शाम के समय अंधेरा होने की वजह से हुआ है। घटना का जायजा राज्य के ट्रांसपोर्ट मिनिस्टर
पी महेंदर रेड्डी
ने भी मौके पर पहुंचकर रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन का जायजा लिया है।
