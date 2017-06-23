आपका शहर Close

40 फुट गहरे गढ्ढे में गिरी 18 महीने की बच्ची, निकालने में जुटी एनडीआरएफ की टीम

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 10:13 AM IST

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 10:13 AM IST
Telangana: Rescue ops continue for girl who fell into a 40-feet open borewell in Vikarabad 

40-feet open borewell in Vikarabad PC: ani

तेलंगाना के विकराबाद में एक दिल को झरझोर देने वाली खबर सामने आयी है। मामले में 18 महीने की बच्ची एक 40 फीट खुले बोरवेल में गिर गई। बच्ची को बचाने के लिए एनडीआरएफ टीम की ओर से बचाव कार्य चल रहा है।   
मौके पर एनडीआरएफ टीम मशीन से जमीन की खुदाई कर उसको निकालने के लए लगी हुई है। मामले में एसीपी स्रुता कीर्थी का कहना है कि बच्ची दुर्घटनावश सिंचाई के लिए किए गए बोरवेल में गिर गई। हालांकि उस समय उसके पिता साथ थे। अधिकारी के मुताबिक, बोरवेल की गहराई 40 फीट बताई गई है।
घटना शाम के समय अंधेरा होने की वजह से हुआ है। घटना का जायजा राज्य के ट्रांसपोर्ट मिनिस्टर पी महेंदर रेड्डी ने भी मौके पर पहुंचकर रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन का जायजा लिया है।
