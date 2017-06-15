#IndiGo bars TDP MP J C Diwakar Reddy from its flights.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2017
#CCTVVisuals: TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy created ruckus at Visakhapatnam airport today,allegedly raged against staff using aggressive behaviour pic.twitter.com/JqUtcyKq0e— ANI (@ANI_news) June 15, 2017
टीडीपी सांसद जेसी दिवाकर रेड्डी इससे पहले भी विशाखापत्तनम एयरपोर्ट पर हंगामा कर चुके हैं। उन्होंने पिछले साल अक्टूबर में भी इसी तरह की घटना में एयरपोर्ट पर जमकर हंगामा काटा था।
TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy created ruckus at Visakhapatnam airport this morning on being denied a boarding pass as he reportedly arrived late. https://t.co/mP3Wt055O2">pic.twitter.com/mP3Wt055O2— ANI (@ANI_news) https://twitter.com/ANI_news/status/875302876943339520">June 15, 2017
वहीं, इंडिगो ने कहा कि पूरी जांच के बाद ही कोई टिप्पणी की जाएगी। अभी मामले की जांच की जा रही है।
TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy had earlier too created ruckus, in October 2016 in a similar incident where he arrived late, at Vijayawada Airport— ANI (@ANI_news) https://twitter.com/ANI_news/status/875304147607617536">June 15, 2017
गौरतलब है कि कुछ समय पहले ही शिवसेना के सांसद ने किसी बात पर एयर इंडिया के कर्मी को गुस्से में थप्पड़ जड़ दिया था, जिसके बाद उन्हें उड़ान भरने से ही प्रतिबंधित कर दिया गया था।
We are investigating the matter, no comments to offer till completion of a thorough investigation: IndiGo statement on ruckus by TDP MP— ANI (@ANI_news) June 15, 2017