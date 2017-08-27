Download App
तमिलनाडु: दिनाकरन बोले, शशिकला या मैं बन सकता था मुख्यमंत्री

एजेंसी, कोयंबटूर

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 05:51 AM IST
एआईएडीएमके से दरकिनार किए गए उप महासचिव टीटीवी दिनाकरन ने शनिवार को दावा किया कि जयललिता की निधन के बाद वह तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री बन सकते थे।
उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री बनने की मेरी इच्छा नहीं थी इसलिए महासचिव वी के शशिकला ने ओ पनीरसेल्वम को चुना। यहां तक कि पार्टी महासचिव बनने के बाद शशिकला भी मुख्यमंत्री बन सकती थीं लेकिन पनीरसेल्वम को मुख्यमंत्री बनाने का फैसला किया गया।

उस समय सभी मंत्री और यहां तक की मुख्यमंत्री भी चाहते थे कि शशिकला मुख्यमंत्री बनें, लेकिन आज के समय सभी उनके विरोध में खड़े हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि शशिकला का विरोध करने और अपने स्वार्थ हितों के लिए पलानीस्वामी और पनीरसेल्वम एक साथ आ गए हैं।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

