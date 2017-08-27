बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तमिलनाडु: दिनाकरन बोले, शशिकला या मैं बन सकता था मुख्यमंत्री
Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 05:51 AM IST
एआईएडीएमके से दरकिनार किए गए उप महासचिव टीटीवी दिनाकरन ने शनिवार को दावा किया कि जयललिता की निधन के बाद वह तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री बन सकते थे।
उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री बनने की मेरी इच्छा नहीं थी इसलिए महासचिव वी के शशिकला ने ओ पनीरसेल्वम को चुना। यहां तक कि पार्टी महासचिव बनने के बाद शशिकला भी मुख्यमंत्री बन सकती थीं लेकिन पनीरसेल्वम को मुख्यमंत्री बनाने का फैसला किया गया।
उस समय सभी मंत्री और यहां तक की मुख्यमंत्री भी चाहते थे कि शशिकला मुख्यमंत्री बनें, लेकिन आज के समय सभी उनके विरोध में खड़े हैं।
उन्होंने कहा कि शशिकला का विरोध करने और अपने स्वार्थ हितों के लिए पलानीस्वामी और पनीरसेल्वम एक साथ आ गए हैं।
