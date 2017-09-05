बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नेताओं पर प्रतिबंध मामले की सुनवाई के लिए संविधान पीठ गठित करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट
{"_id":"59adb8854f1c1b4e738b51c7","slug":"supreme-court-will-constitute-the-constitution-bench-for-hearing-of-ban-on-politicians","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0902\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0940\u0920 \u0917\u0920\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 02:03 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
गंभीर मामलों में दोषी नेताओं पर प्रतिबंध मामले की सुनवाई जल्द ही सुप्रीम कोर्ट की संविधान पीठ कर सकती है। सोमवार को शीर्ष अदालत ने कहा कि गंभीर मामलों में दोषी नेताओं के चुनाव लड़ने पर प्रतिबंध की सुनवाई के लिए पांच जजों की संविधान पीठ के गठन पर विचार किया जाएगा।
संविधान पीठ यह तय करेगी की ऐसे मामलों में किस वक्त नेताओं की सदस्यता खारिज की जाएगी।
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
के चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता वाली तीन सदस्यीय पीठ के मुताबिक, याचिका में सवाल किया गया है कि क्या उस व्यक्ति को चुनाव लड़ने की अनुमति दी जा सकती है, जिसके खिलाफ गंभीर आरोप है।
पढ़ेंः-
मुंबई में गणपति विसर्जन के दौरान बजेंगे लाउड स्पीकर, SC ने HC के आदेश पर लगाया रोक
अधिवक्ता अश्विनी उपाध्याय ने इस मामले में पांच जजों की संविधान पीठ द्वारा प्रारंभिक फैसले की मांग की। उनकी मांग पर चीफ जस्टिस के अलावा जस्टिस ए एम खानविल्कर और जस्टिस डी वाई चंद्रचूड़ की पीठ ने कहा कि हम इस मामले में विचार करने के बाद आपको जानकारी देंगे।
पढ़ेंः-
NEET मामला: सुसाइड करने वाली छात्रा के पिता ने ठुकराए सरकार के 7 लाख
गौरतलब है कि 5 जनवरी को याचिका दायर कर उपाध्याय ने कहा था कि गंभीर मामलों में अदालती कार्रवाईयों का सामना कर रहे कई नेता चुनाव लड़ते हैं और जीत भी जाते हैं। ऐसे में यह तय करना जरूरी है कि ऐसे नेताओं की सदस्यता कब खारिज की जा सकती है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59ad04804f1c1bec278b51ba","slug":"happy-teachers-day-sms-new-ways-to-wish-your-teacher-through-whatsapp","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Teachers Day: '\u0917\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930' \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0935\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940...","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"59ace9194f1c1b11278b50a1","slug":"these-grooming-tips-can-help-men-to-get-women-attention","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u092e\u094d\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"59aced954f1c1b42738b5035","slug":"gurmeet-ram-rahim-convert-his-black-money-in-to-white-through-making-films","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u091f \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59ace5fb4f1c1b03278b4ffe","slug":"ugc-invites-suggestions-on-policy-drafted-to-check-plagiarism-in-academic-research","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0938\u093f\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928, UGC \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f ","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"59acdf024f1c1b17278b5095","slug":"honesty-is-not-enough-to-be-a-good-partner-these-qualities-are-equally-important","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0917\u0941\u0921 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0928\u0930' \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59aa86c24f1c1b41738b4d4b","slug":"muslim-rashtriya-manch-members-celebrate-eidaladha-by-cutting-a-cake","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u092f \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0908\u0926","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59abd0764f1c1b4a738b4f87","slug":"list-of-new-portfolio-of-union-cabinet-ministers","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0936\u0928 2019 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0935\u0930\u0924\u094d\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0948\u0938 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094c\u0928-\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0932\u092f","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59acca5c4f1c1b5d738b4eef","slug":"police-rescue-a-girl-who-is-adict-of-playing-blue-whale-game-in-puducherry","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0932\u0942 \u0935\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0932\u0947\u0935\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0938 \u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59aadf464f1c1b51738b4e41","slug":"nine-new-faces-with-two-ias-will-be-sworn-in-as-the-minister-s","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b IAS \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59abfa3d4f1c1b57738b4dc0","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-stakes-and-experiment-again-surprised-in-cabinet-reshuffle","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092b\u0947\u0930\u092c\u0926\u0932: \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59a785624f1c1bf2278b48c8","slug":"after-heavy-rain-in-mumbai-three-stories-building-collapsed-in-jj-marg","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093f\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 117 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0902\u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0907\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940, \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 21 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!