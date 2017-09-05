Download App
नेताओं पर प्रतिबंध मामले की सुनवाई के लिए संविधान पीठ गठित करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

एजेंसी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 02:03 AM IST
Supreme Court will constitute the constitution bench for hearing of ban on politicians

सुप्रीम कोर्ट

गंभीर मामलों में दोषी नेताओं पर प्रतिबंध मामले की सुनवाई जल्द ही सुप्रीम कोर्ट की संविधान पीठ कर सकती है। सोमवार को शीर्ष अदालत ने कहा कि गंभीर मामलों में दोषी नेताओं के चुनाव लड़ने पर प्रतिबंध की सुनवाई के लिए पांच जजों की संविधान पीठ के गठन पर विचार किया जाएगा। 
संविधान पीठ यह तय करेगी की ऐसे मामलों में किस वक्त नेताओं की सदस्यता खारिज की जाएगी। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता वाली तीन सदस्यीय पीठ के मुताबिक, याचिका में सवाल किया गया है कि क्या उस व्यक्ति को चुनाव लड़ने की अनुमति दी जा सकती है, जिसके खिलाफ गंभीर आरोप है।

अधिवक्ता अश्विनी उपाध्याय ने इस मामले में पांच जजों की संविधान पीठ द्वारा प्रारंभिक फैसले की मांग की। उनकी मांग पर चीफ जस्टिस के अलावा जस्टिस ए एम खानविल्कर और जस्टिस डी वाई चंद्रचूड़ की पीठ ने कहा कि हम इस मामले में विचार करने के बाद आपको जानकारी देंगे। 

गौरतलब है कि 5 जनवरी को याचिका दायर कर उपाध्याय ने कहा था कि गंभीर मामलों में अदालती कार्रवाईयों का सामना कर रहे कई नेता चुनाव लड़ते हैं और जीत भी जाते हैं। ऐसे में यह तय करना जरूरी है कि ऐसे नेताओं की सदस्यता कब खारिज की जा सकती है। 
