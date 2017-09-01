Download App
kavya kavya

चाइल्ड रेप कानून के अंतर्गत आना चाहिए बाल विवाह: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

मनीष कुमार

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 10:37 AM IST
supreme court strict against teen marriages and says use child rape law in it
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गुरुवार को बाल यौन शोषण मामले की सुनवाई करते हुए साफ कह दिया कि बाल विवाह मामलों में चाइल्ड रेप कानून का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। कोर्ट ने ये भी कहा कि बाल विवाह से बाल यौन शोषण की वारदातों को रोका नहीं जा सकता। 
दरअसल, सुप्रीम कोर्ट में इंडियन पैनल कोड की आईपीसी धारा 375 के खिलाफ याचिका डाली गई थी। इसके अनुच्छे 2 के तहत अगर किसी शख्स की पत्नी 15 से 18 साल से नीचे है और वो उसके साथ संबंध बनाता है तो इसे रेप नहीं माना जाएगा। 

सर्वोच्च न्यायलय ने कहा कि शादी ने नाम पर आप बाल यौन शोषण के आरोपों से छुटकारा नहीं पा सकते। कोर्ट ने ये भी कहा कि देश में बाल विवाह के खिलाफ कानून बने हुए हैं इसके बावजूद आज भी शादियां धड़ले से हो रही हैं। 

वकील गौरव अग्रवाल के सहयोगी विक्रम श्रीवास्तव ने कहा कि आईपीसी 375 के सेक्शन 2 की वजह से आर्टिकल 14 का उल्लंघन हो रहा है। इस पर कोर्ट ने कहा कि ये बेहद गंभीर मामला है और ये भी कहा कि अगर इस मामले में छूट दे दी जाती है तो उन बच्चों का क्या जो इन शादियों के बाद होते हैं। वकील अग्रवाल ने कोर्ट से कहा कि जिस तरह तीन तलाक के खिलाफ गंभीर कदम उठाया गया है, उसी तरह इस पर भी फैसला लिया जाए।

