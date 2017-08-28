बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आसाराम मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गुजरात सरकार को लगाई फटकार
Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 12:32 PM IST
आसाराम बापू पर चल रहे रेप केस के मामले में
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
ने गुजरात सरकार को जमकर फटकार लगाई है। साथ ही कोर्ट ने
आसाराम
की जमानत याचिका भी खारिज कर दी है। शीर्ष अदालत ने इस मामले में अब तक की गई जांच को लेकर कई सवालों के जवाब मांगे हैं।
कोर्ट ने सरकार से सवाल किया है कि इस मामले को लेकर राज्य सरकार गंभीर क्यों नहीं है। आखिर क्यों इस केस में स्लो ट्रायल किया जा रहा है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सरकार से ये भी पूछा है कि इस मामले में पीड़ित की अब तक जांच क्यों नहीं की गई।
कोर्ट ने इस मामले में सरकार से हलफनामा भी दाखिल करने के लिए कहा है। आसाराम बापू और उनके बेटे नारायण साईं पर दो बहनों से दुष्कर्म का आरोप है।
