kavya kavya

आसाराम मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गुजरात सरकार को लगाई फटकार

amarujala.com- Written by: हर्षित गौतम

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 12:32 PM IST
Supreme Court questions Gujarat government for slow trial in the Asaram Bapu rape case
आसाराम बापू पर चल रहे रेप केस के मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गुजरात सरकार को जमकर फटकार लगाई है। साथ ही कोर्ट ने आसाराम की जमानत याचिका भी खारिज कर दी है। शीर्ष अदालत ने इस मामले में अब तक की गई जांच को लेकर कई सवालों के जवाब मांगे हैं।
कोर्ट ने सरकार से सवाल किया है कि इस मामले को लेकर राज्य सरकार गंभीर क्यों नहीं है। आखिर क्यों इस केस में स्लो ट्रायल किया जा रहा है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सरकार से ये भी पूछा है कि इस मामले में पीड़ित की अब तक जांच क्यों नहीं की गई।


पढ़ें: आसाराम समर्थकों ने की महिला पुलिस कांस्टेबल की पिटाई

कोर्ट ने इस मामले में सरकार से हलफनामा भी दाखिल करने के लिए कहा है। आसाराम बापू और उनके बेटे नारायण साईं पर दो बहनों से दुष्कर्म का आरोप है।
Your Story has been saved!