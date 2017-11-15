Download App
प्रमोशन में रिजर्वेशन मिलेगा या नहीं, तय करेगी सुप्रीम कोर्ट की संवैधानिक पीठ

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 05:24 PM IST
supreme court five judge Constitution bench to decide SC-ST Reservation in promotions 
अनुसूचित जाति (एससी) और अनुसूचित जनजाति (एसटी) को प्रमोशन में आरक्षण दिए जाने के मुद्दे पर अब सुप्रीम कोर्ट की पांच जजों की संवैधानिक बेंच सुनवाई करेगी। 
चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा, जस्टिक ए के सीकरी और जस्टिस खान वलीकर की खंडपीठ ने इस मामले को संवैधानिक पीठ के पास भेज दिया है। अब यह पीठ तय करेगी कि एम नागराज के फैसले पर पुनर्विचार की जरूरत है या नहीं।
 
बता दें कि 2006 में 2006 में एम नागराज वर्सेज यूनियन ऑफ इंडिया के केस में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा था कि एससी-एसटी को प्रमोशन में आरक्षण देने से पहले पिछड़ेपन और कम प्रतिनिधित्व के आंकड़े जुटाने होंगे। फैसले में ये भी कहा गया था कि ये कुछ स्थितियों के आधार पर ही दिया जा सकता है- जिसमें लाभार्थी के लिए अपर्याप्तता और प्रशासनिक दक्षता जैसे कारक शामिल हैं।

इस फैसले में कहा गया था कि संविधान के अनुच्छेद 16(4A) ही जरूरत के मुताबिक एससी-एसटी के कर्मचारियों को आरक्षण देने के लिए राज्य को आरक्षण की आजादी देता है, लेकिन ये अनिवार्य नहीं है। 

