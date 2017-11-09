Download App
केंद्र सरकार के दवा सप्लायर राकेश जैन के ठिकाने पर छापा, 300 करोड़ की आय का खुलासा

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 06:30 AM IST
supplier of medicines to CGHS Rakesh Jain raided admitted undisclosed income of Rs 300 crore

आयकर विभाग

इनकम टैक्स विभाग द्वारा गुरुवार (9 नवंबर) को केंद्र सरकार की हेल्थ स्कीम के लिए दवाई सप्लाई करने वाले राकेश जैन के यहां छापा मारा गया। इस छापे में राकेश जैन ने 300 करोड़ की अघोषित आय होने की बात स्वीकार की है। राकेश जैन केंद्र सरकार हेल्थ स्कीम (CGHS) को सप्लाई की जाने वाली दवाईयों के सबसे बड़े सप्लायर हैं।
 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

cghs central government health scheme rakesh jain

