राहुल गांधी से मिलने पहुंची सोनिया, यूपी चुनाव पर हो सकता है बड़ा फैसला
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 12:01 PM IST
राहुल गांधी और सोनिया गांधी
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी मंगलवार को राहुल गांधी से मिलने पहुंची। बताया जा रहा है कि यह मुलाकात पांच राज्यों में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर काफी अहम हैं। वहीं, सूत्रों के अनुसार उत्तर प्रदेश चुनाव के लिए महागठबंधन पर दोनों के बीच चर्चा होगी।
बताते चलें कि कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी 31 दिसंबर को देश से बाहर गए थे। उन्होंने खुद ट्वीट करके इस बारे में जानकारी दी थी कि अगले कुछ दिनों तक वह यात्रा पर रहेंगे।
पांच् राज्यों में चुनाव के लिए चुनाव आयोग ने आचार संहिता लागू कर दी है। इसे देखते हुए कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता राहुल गांधी का इंतजार कर रहे थे, जिससे चुनाव की तैयारियों और रणनीतियों पर मुहर लगाई जा सके।
पंजाब चुनाव के लिए भी करेंगे मुलाकात
सूत्रों के अनुसार, राहुल गांधी पंजाब कैप्टन अमरिंदर से भी मुलाकात करेंगे। इसके बाद भाजपा छोड़ कांग्रेस में आए नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू से भी मुलाकात करेंगे। वहीं, उत्तर प्रदेश से आए कुछ नेताओं से भी बात करेंगे।
यह भी बताया जा रहा है कि कांग्रेस पंजाब विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर कैंडिडेट्स की आखिरी लिस्ट फाइनल कर सकती है।
