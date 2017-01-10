आपका शहर Close

मां से मिलने के लिए मोदी ने तोड़ा अपना नियम, सुबह होने से पहले उनके साथ किया नाश्ता

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 10:53 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Skipped Yoga & went to meet mother says narendra modi

नरेंद्र मोदीPC: SELF

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अपनी मां को लेकर एक बार फिर चर्चा में हैं। अपनी मां से मिलने के लिए उन्होंने अपने रूटिन को तोड़ दिया और सुबह-सुबह अपने छोटे भाई के घर पहुंच गए। उन्होंने खुद इस बारे में जानकारी दी।
नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार की सुबह ट्वीट करके जानकारी दी। उन्होंने  लिखा, 'अपना नियम तोड़ते हुए आज योग नहीं किया और अपनी मां से मिलने पहुंच गया। सुबह होने से पहले मां के साथ नाश्ता किया।'
 

बताते चलें कि नरेंद्र मोदी की मां हीराबेन गुजरात के गांधीनगर में रहती हैं। 97 साल की उम्र में वह अपने छोटे बेटे पंकज मोदी के साथ रहती हैं। पंकज गुजरात सरकार में अधिकारी हैं।

यह पहला मौका नहीं है जब प्रधानमंत्री अपनी मां से मिलने पहुंचे हैं। कई मौके पर वह उनका आशीर्वाद लेने जा चुके हैं। 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

skipped yoga meet mother breakfast narendra modi

तो एमएस धोनी और विराट कोहली से भी ज्यादा कमाने वाले हैं अश्विन!

होम लोन स्विच करने से पहले रखें इन बातों का ख्याल

गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ लगातार पार्टी करने के बाद क्रिस गेल का हुआ यह हाल

सलमान और कैटरीना की जासूसी करेगी उनकी ये गर्लफ्रेंड

