तमिनलाडुः SC का आदेश, NEET के जरिये कराएं मेडिकल कॉलेजों में प्रवेश
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 04:23 PM IST
supreme court
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मंगलवार को कहा कि तमिनलाडु के सभी मेडिकल कॉलेज को एडमिशन के लिए
NEET
का इस्तेमाल करना होगा।
कोर्ट का कहना है कि काउंसलिंग 4 सितंबर तक हो जाना चाहिए। कोर्ट ने यह भी कहा कि NEET पर तमिलनाडु सरकार के अध्यादेश को मंजूरी नहीं दे सकता है। इसके अलावा कोर्ट ने यह भी कहा कि तमिलनाडु को NEET से छूट नहीं दी जा सकती। बता दें कि पिछले हफ्ते अदालत ने तमिलनाडु में NEET 2017 के तहत प्रवेश प्रक्रिया पर रोक लगाई थी।
गौरतलब है कि NEET को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहले से ही काफी सख्त रहा है। इससे पहले भी एससी ने CBSE को निर्देश जारी करते हुए साफ कहा था कि आने वाले वर्षों में NEET की परीक्षा का प्रश्नपत्र हर भाषा में एक जैसा होगा।
मालूम हो कि मेडिकल कॉलेजों में एडमिशन लेने के लिए होने वाली सबसे बड़ी परीक्षा NEET (नेशनल एलिजिबिलिटी कम एंट्रांस टेस्ट) का एग्जाम देना पड़ता है। गौरतलब है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पहले भी प्रश्न पत्र मामले में सीबीएससी बोर्ड को निर्देश दिया था।
कोर्ट ने वोर्ड से साफ कहा था कि NEET की परीक्षा देने वाले छात्रों को अंग्रेजी और हिंदी के प्रश्नपत्र की तरह ही दूसरे भाषाओं के प्रश्नपत्र उपलब्ध कराएं। हालांकि इस मामले में सीबीएसई ने भी अपने तर्क सामने रखे। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बोर्ड को इस मामले में पूरी जानकारी देते हुए एक एफिडेविट जमा करने का निर्देश दिया था।
