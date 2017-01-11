बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चुनाव आयोग के नोटिस पर साक्षी महाराज बोले- उन्हें अंग्रेजी नहीं आती
उत्तर प्रदेश के उन्नाव से भाजपा सांसद साक्षी महाराज ने जनसंख्या में इजाफे के लिए मुस्लिमों को जिम्मेदार ठहराने वाले बयान पर चुनाव आयोग की तरफ से भेजे गए नोटिस पर कहा है कि उन्हें अंग्रेजी नहीं आती।
हिंदी अनुवाद मिलने पर ही जवाब दिया जा सकेगा। चुनाव आयोग ने साक्षी को जवाब देने के लिए बुधवार तक का समय दिया है। उन्नाव में भाजपा के सांसद साक्षी महाराज को भेजे आयोग के नोटिस में कहा गया है कि उनके बयान से समाज के दो वर्गों के बीच दुश्मनी को बढ़ावा मिला है।
महाराज ने नोटिस मिलने की बात स्वीकार करते हुए कहा कि उन्हें इसका जवाब देने के लिए और वक्त दिया जाए। चूंकि मुझे अंग्रेजी नहीं आती इसलिए मैंने अपने दफ्तर से चुनाव आयोग से नोटिस का हिंदी संस्करण भेजने का अनुरोध करने के लिए कहा है।
हिंदी में नोटिस मिलने के बाद ही मैं इसे समझ सकूंगा
हिंदी में नोटिस मिलने के बाद ही मैं इसे समझ सकूंगा। साक्षी महाराज ने दावा किया कि उन्होंने ऐसा कुछ नहीं कहिा, जिससे उन्हें नोटिस जारी किया जाए। साक्षी महाराज ने कहा कि उन्होंने न धर्म के नाम पर वोट मांगे हैं न ऐसा कुछ कहा है जिससे दो धर्मों के लोगों के बीच दुश्मनी की भावना पैदा हो।
मैने सिर्फ यह कहा था कि इस देश में आबादी की रफ्तार रोकी जानी चाहिए। पिछले सप्ताह मेरठ के एक संत सम्मेलन में साक्षी महाराजा ने कहा थाज देश में समस्याएं खड़ी हो रही हैं जनसंख्या के कराण।
इसके लिए हिंदू जिम्मेदार नहीं है। जिम्मेदार तो वो हैं जो चार बीवियां औ चालीस बच्चों की बात करते हैं।
