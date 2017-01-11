आपका शहर Close

चुनाव आयोग के नोटिस पर साक्षी महाराज बोले- उन्हें अंग्रेजी नहीं आती

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 04:05 AM IST
Sakshi Maharaj said on EC Notice- he has not know English
उत्तर प्रदेश के उन्नाव से भाजपा सांसद साक्षी महाराज ने जनसंख्या में इजाफे के लिए मुस्लिमों को जिम्मेदार ठहराने वाले बयान पर चुनाव आयोग की तरफ से भेजे गए नोटिस पर कहा है कि उन्हें अंग्रेजी नहीं आती।
हिंदी अनुवाद मिलने पर ही जवाब दिया जा सकेगा। चुनाव आयोग ने साक्षी को जवाब देने के लिए बुधवार तक का समय दिया है। उन्नाव में भाजपा के सांसद साक्षी महाराज को भेजे आयोग के नोटिस में कहा गया है कि उनके बयान से समाज के दो वर्गों के बीच दुश्मनी को बढ़ावा मिला है।

महाराज ने नोटिस मिलने की बात स्वीकार करते हुए कहा कि उन्हें इसका जवाब देने के लिए और वक्त दिया जाए। चूंकि मुझे अंग्रेजी नहीं आती इसलिए मैंने अपने दफ्तर से चुनाव आयोग से नोटिस का हिंदी संस्करण भेजने का अनुरोध करने के लिए कहा है।
हिंदी में नोटिस मिलने के बाद ही मैं इसे समझ सकूंगा
﻿