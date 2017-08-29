बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डोकलाम समाधान के बाद ब्रिक्स सम्मेलन के लिए चीन जाएंगे पीएम मोदी
{"_id":"59a5233c4f1c1bc9018b4647","slug":"pm-modi-to-visit-china-in-september-to-attend-the-brics-summit","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u094b\u0915\u0932\u093e\u092e \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0932\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 02:04 PM IST
मोदी
PC: self
डोकलाम
सीमा विवाद का समाधान होने के ठीक बाद प्रधानमंत्री
नरेंद्र मोदी
ब्रिक्स सम्मेलन में हिस्सा लेने के लिए चीन का दौरा करेंगे। खबरों के मुताबिक डोकलाम विवाद को लेकर ही भारत यह तय नहीं कर रहा था कि सितंबर में होने वाले
ब्रिक्स सम्मेलन
में शामिल होने के लिए पीएम मोदी चीन जाएंगे या नहीं। बता दें कि 9वां ब्रिक्स सम्मेलन 3 से 5 सितंबर तक चीन के शियामेन में होने वाला है।
ब्रिक्स बनी विवाद के हल की वजह
चीन में होने वाला ब्रिक्स सम्मेलन ही डोकलाम विवाद के हल की असली वजह माना जा रहा है। चीन नहीं चाहता था इतने बड़े और इतने महत्वपूर्ण सम्मेलन में डोकलाम विवाद के कारण तनावपूर्ण माहौल बने। भले ही रूस ने इस मुद्दे पर चुप्पी साध रखी थी, लेकिन ब्रिक्स के अन्य सदस्य देशों से भारत के रिश्ते बेहद मधुर हैं। दक्षिण चीन सागर विवाद के कारण चीन की अंतरराष्ट्रीय छवि वैसे भी बहुत खराब हो चुकी है। ऐसे में चीन अपनी मेजबानी में हो रहे सम्मेलन में अपनी छवि को और नहीं बिगाड़ना चाहता था।
भविष्य में पलटवार कर सकता है चीन
चीन भले ही डोकलाम विवाद पर भारतीय प्रस्ताव पर सहमति जताने पर मजबूर हुआ है, लेकिन इसने उसकी ओर से पलटवार की संभावना भी बढ़ा दी है। भारतीय पक्ष का मानना है कि ब्रिक्स सम्मेलन के बाद चीन सीमा विवाद को तूल दे सकता है।
म्यांमार का भी दौरा करेंगे पीएम मोदी
इसके साथ ही पीएम मोदी म्यांमार के राष्ट्रपति यू ह्टिन क्याव के आमंत्रण पर 5 से 7 सितंबर तक म्यांमार का भी दौरा करेंगे।
