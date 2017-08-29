Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

डोकलाम समाधान के बाद ब्रिक्स सम्मेलन के लिए चीन जाएंगे पीएम मोदी

amarujala.com- Presented By: त्रिनाथ त्रिपाठी

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 02:04 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
PM Modi to visit China in September to attend the BRICS Summit

मोदीPC: self

डोकलाम सीमा विवाद का समाधान होने के ठीक बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ब्रिक्स सम्मेलन में हिस्सा लेने के लिए चीन का दौरा करेंगे। खबरों के मुताबिक डोकलाम विवाद को लेकर ही भारत यह तय नहीं कर रहा था कि सितंबर में होने वाले ब्रिक्स सम्मेलन में शामिल होने के लिए पीएम मोदी चीन जाएंगे या नहीं। बता दें कि 9वां ब्रिक्स सम्मेलन 3 से 5 सितंबर तक चीन के शियामेन में होने वाला है।
 

ब्रिक्स बनी विवाद के हल की वजह
चीन में होने वाला ब्रिक्स सम्मेलन ही डोकलाम विवाद के हल की असली वजह माना जा रहा है। चीन नहीं चाहता था इतने बड़े और इतने महत्वपूर्ण सम्मेलन में डोकलाम विवाद के कारण तनावपूर्ण माहौल बने। भले ही रूस ने इस मुद्दे पर चुप्पी साध रखी थी, लेकिन ब्रिक्स के अन्य सदस्य देशों से भारत के रिश्ते बेहद मधुर हैं। दक्षिण चीन सागर विवाद के कारण चीन की अंतरराष्ट्रीय छवि वैसे भी बहुत खराब हो चुकी है। ऐसे में चीन अपनी मेजबानी में हो रहे सम्मेलन में अपनी छवि को और नहीं बिगाड़ना चाहता था।

भविष्य में पलटवार कर सकता है चीन
चीन भले ही डोकलाम विवाद पर भारतीय प्रस्ताव पर सहमति जताने पर मजबूर हुआ है, लेकिन इसने उसकी ओर से पलटवार की संभावना भी बढ़ा दी है। भारतीय पक्ष का मानना है कि ब्रिक्स सम्मेलन के बाद चीन सीमा विवाद को तूल दे सकता है।

म्यांमार का भी दौरा करेंगे पीएम मोदी
इसके साथ ही पीएम मोदी म्यांमार के राष्ट्रपति यू ह्टिन क्याव के आमंत्रण पर 5 से 7 सितंबर तक म्यांमार का भी दौरा करेंगे।
 
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

narendar modi china india brics summit More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

आलीशान जिंदगी जीती है 'ससुरा बड़ा पइसेवाला' की ये एक्ट्रेस, सलमान खान भी हैं इनके फैन

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
bhojpuri star rani chatterjee approach for bigg boss know her life story

जरा संभलकर...अगर खाएंगे ये चीजें तो हो जाएंगे गंजे

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
avoid eating these food items otherwise you will become bald

इस फिल्म के लिए दीपिका को मिली इतनी फीस, खुला रह गया रणवीर और शाहिद का मुंह

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Deepika Padukone gets high pay for 'Padmavati' than Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor

बेटे सलमान के लिए ये क्या बोल गए सलीम खान, कहीं मच ना जाए बवाल

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Salim Khan on Salman Khan and 'Tubelight' debacle and praises Akshay Kumar

गुटखे और सिगरेट से हो गए हैं दांत खराब तो अब हल्दी से करें ब्रश...

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
these home remedy tips will help you to get rid of tobacco and cigarette stain on teeth

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

AAP की बड़ी जीत

बवाना उपचुनाव: AAP की बड़ी जीत, केजरीवाल बोले- मेरे विधायकों जैसा कोई नहीं

Bawana Election Result 2017: bawana by poll counting, see all updates here

Most Read

SC ने पलटा गुजरात HC का आदेश, दोबारा नहीं बनवाए जाएंगे 2002 दंगों में क्षतिग्रस्त हुए धार्मिक स्‍थल

SC directs gujarat government to compensate religious structure destroyed in 2002 riots
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

महाराष्ट्र: हादसे का शिकार हुई दुरंतो एक्सप्रेस, इंजन समेत 10 कोच पटरी से उतरे

Maharashtra: Nagpur Mumbai Duronto Express derailed near Titwala
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

शशि थरूर बोले- डोकलाम पर जीत के लिए PM को दिया जाना चाहिए क्रेडिट

shashi tharoor says, Congratulate MEA for triumph of its diplomacy on doklam
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

जेल में जाते ही उड़े गुरमीत राम रहीम के होश, नहीं आई नींद, पूरी रात जागता रहा

what will gurmeet ram rahim do in jail and how much he earn
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास

five womens who had filed plea in supreme court against triple talaq
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

उपचुनाव: बवाना में नाक की लड़ाई में जीती AAP, गोवा में दोनों सीटों पर भाजपा, आंध्र में TDP जीती

bypoll: counting begins for 4 seats in three states, aap-bjp, congress in race
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
urdu poet makhdoom mohiuddin never wrote for bollywood but his poetry were used in films
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

मख़दूम मोहिउद्दीन: निज़ाम ने सुनाया था इस शायर की मौत का फ़रमान

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan tutari song
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - शंकर महादेवन ने 'तुतारी सॉन्ग' से की गणेश वंदना

when Anand Narain Mulla failed in urdu paper
काव्य चर्चा

आनंद नारायण मुल्ला: एक आज़ाद ख़्याल शायर जब ICS में उर्दू के पेपर में हुए फ़ेल...

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!