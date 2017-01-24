आपका शहर Close

RBI का खुलासा, नोटबंदी के बाद जमा हुए नकली नोटों का कोई रिकॉर्ड नहीं

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मुंबई

Updated Tue, 24 Jan 2017 11:31 PM IST
No idea about the fake currency deposited during note ban: Reserve Bank Of India
नोटबंदी से देश के नकली नोटों की समस्या को खत्म करने का सरकारी दावा खोखला नजर आने लगा है। भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (आरबीआई) के पास ऐसा कोई आंकड़ा मौजूद नहीं है जिससे नकली नोटों के बारे में जानकारी मिल सके। आरबीआई ने एक आरटीआई में यह स्वीकार किया है कि नोटबंदी के बाद से बैंकों को मिले नकली नोटों की संख्या का कोई आंकड़ा उपलब्ध नहीं है।
मुंबई के आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता अनिल गलगली ने नोटबंदी के बाद जमा हुए नकली नोटों की जानकारी मांगी थी। गलगली की आरटीआई के जवाब में आरबीआई के मुद्रा प्रबंधन विभाग (जाली नोट सतर्कता प्रभाग) ने कहा कि फिलहाल हमारे पास इसका कोई आंकड़ा उपलब्ध नहीं है। इतना ही नहीं, बैंकों में जमा किए गए पांच सौ और एक हजार रुपये के चलन से वापस लिए गए नोटों में नकली करेंसी होने का भी कोई रिकॉर्ड नहीं है। 
सरकार अपने प्रयास में असफल रही है
