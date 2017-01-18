आपका शहर Close

सीआईसी का सीबीएसई को आदेश, ईरानी का रिजल्ट सार्वजनिक करे

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 03:20 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
new controversy raised over smriti irani result issue

स्मृति ईरानीPC: PTI

केंद्रीय सूचना आयोग (सीआईसी) ने मंगलवार को केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) को आदेश दिया कि वह केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी के 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा के रिजल्ट को जांचने की अनुमति दे। आयोग ने सीबीएसई की उन दलीलों को खारिज कर दिया, जिसमें उसने कहा था कि ये निजी सूचनाएं हैं।
आयोग ने केंद्रीय कपड़ा मंत्रालय और होली चाइल्ड ऑग्जिलियम स्कूल को निर्देश दिया है कि वे सीबीएसई, अजमेर को स्मृति ईरानी के रॉल नंबर या रेफरेंस नंबर दें। ईरानी ने होली चाइल्ड ऑग्जिलियम स्कूल से ही पढ़ाई करने का दावा किया है। सीबीएसई, अजमेर के पास ही 1991 और 1993 के रिकॉर्ड हैं। रॉल नंबर या रेफरेंस नंबर के आधार पर ही उनके रिजल्ट की जांच की जा सकेगी। उस वक्त के आंकड़े अभी भी डिजिटल फॉर्म में नहीं हैं। 

सीबीएसई ने कहा था कि मांगी गई जानकारियां निजी किस्म की हैं और इन्हें सार्वजनिक नहीं की जा सकती। सूचना आयुक्त श्रीधर आचार्युलु ने अपने फैसले में आदेश प्राप्त होने के 60 दिनों के भीतर सीबीएसई को संबंधित आंकड़ों की जांच करने की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने और याचिकाकर्ता की ओर चुने गए दस्तावेजों की सत्यापित प्रति निशुल्क उपलब्ध कराने का आदेश दिया है। 

आचार्युलु से हाल ही में मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय से जुडे़ मामले ले लिए गए थे लेकिन उनके पास सीबीएसई से जुड़े मामले मौजूद हैं। पिछले दिनों पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की डिग्री से जुड़े विवाद में आर्चायुलु ने दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय को पीएम की बीए की रिकार्ड सार्वजनिक करने को कहा था। इसके बाद ही उनकी भूमिका बदली गई थी।

 
