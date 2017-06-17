बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
LIVE: PM मोदी ने किया कोच्चि मेट्रो का उद्घाटन, बोले- 'मेक इन इंडिया' से तैयार हुई मेट्रो
{"_id":"5944c2aa4f1c1b5c158b46ee","slug":"live-keral-pm-narendra-modi-visit-for-kochi-metro-inauguration","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"LIVE: PM \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093f \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0926\u094d\u0918\u093e\u091f\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u092e\u0947\u0915 \u0907\u0928 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e' \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 12:22 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने कोच्चि मेट्रो के पहले फेज का शनिवार को उद्घाटन किया। उद्घाटन करने के बाद पीएम ने मेट्रो की सवारी कर रहे हैं। 13 किलोमीटर लंबे मेट्रो के पहले फेज में यात्री पलरिवट्टम से अलुवा तक का सफर तय कर सकेंगे। इस दौरान मेट्रो 11 स्टेशनों से होकर गुजरेगी।
वेंकैया नायडू ने कहा कि यह केरल सरकार और केंद्र सरकार का ज्वाइंट वेंचर है। कोच्चि मेट्रो के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने 2032.91 करोड़ रुपये राज्य सरकार को दिए।
मेट्रो में उनके साथ केन्द्रीय मंत्री वेंकैया नायडू और मेट्रोमैन ई. श्रीधरन सहित कई गणमान्य लोग मौजूद है।
कोच्चि मेट्रो की सवारी कर रहे हैं प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी।
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने कोच्चि मेट्रो का उद्घाटन किया।
पीएम मोदी कोच्चि मेट्रो के पलरिवतोम स्टेशन पहुंचे।
