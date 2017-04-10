Delhi: PM Narendra Modi arrives for NDA meeting in Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra pic.twitter.com/YtCd2dtKnu— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
NIA files supplementary chargesheet against three persons accused in Bardhaman (West Bengal) blast case.— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
The National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017 passed in Lok Sabha.— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Third Amendment) Bill, 2017 passed in Lok Sabha.— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
We have gathered here to remember a landmark event of the 20th century, the Champaran Satyagraha: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/kDn0Aaps5T— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Delhi: Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav arrives to meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/mp8JNjEzwJ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2017
They did the same with my brother, it didn't come to me as a surprise: Dalbir Kaur (Sarabjit's sister) on Kulbhushan Jadhav. pic.twitter.com/BHhI4WIzd7— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi at an exhibition titled ‘Swachagraha’, that marks 100-years of Mahatma Gandhi’s satyagraha in Champaran pic.twitter.com/neBCpUFyNt— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Anything is possible in Pak, after all they've hanged one of their Prime Ministers in past: AS Dulat, former RAW Chief on Kulbhushan Jadhav pic.twitter.com/vtZuALDeKs— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Mumbai:I was shocked.He has stayed with us,we know how he was.This is a conspiracy by Pak: Sudhir Pawar, neighbour of #KulbhushanJadhav pic.twitter.com/V2t3k2GIT9— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Unitech case: A Delhi court grants interim bail for three months to Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull at Delhi's Akshardham Temple pic.twitter.com/94lgIWRLLT— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull takes a selfie with PM Narendra Modi in the Delhi metro train. pic.twitter.com/arPM7gI8kB— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull at Mandi House metro station pic.twitter.com/34s09Pg95K— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Pellet guns case: Supreme Court asks petitioner JKHBCA to file an affidavit in two weeks.— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav given death sentence, reports Pak Media quoting ISPR— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Supreme court stays Nainital High Court's order regarding illegal mining in Uttarakhand. HC had stayed mining in the state for 4 months.— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
#Pakistan likely to appoint Sohail Mahmood as new #envoy to #India.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 10, 2017
#China claims full credit for rescuing cargo ship hijacked by Somali pirates in #GulfofAden, ignoring #IndianNavy role.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 10, 2017
Chennai: FIR filed for campaigning with replica of TN CM Jayalalithaa's mortal remains & allegedly insulting national flag. #RKNagarByPoll— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Chennai: FIR filed against AIADMK OPS faction's M Pandiarajan and Azhagu Tamil Selvi. #RKNagarByPoll— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
We will continue to ensure that we provide outstanding opportunities for Indian students: Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull pic.twitter.com/qjaDIBctnz— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
India and Australia have made major strides in our bilateral relationship in recent years: PM Modi at joint statement with Australian PM pic.twitter.com/FmpCaQyXu3— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
PM emphasises on peace & stability in the Indo-Pacific; says challenges like terrorism & cyber security require global strategy & solutions pic.twitter.com/f5zBgoTsY5— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
We are aware that in this globalised world challenges like terrorism and cyber security extend beyond boundaries of our regions: PM Modi— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
We reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations; number of forward-looking decisions taken to further strengthen our partnership:PM Modi pic.twitter.com/5e4SgJSqW4— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Under your leadership our relationship has touched new milestones: PM Modi at joint statement with Australian PM pic.twitter.com/U0oXmT2D60— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
#India and #Australia ink six pacts, including one to boost cooperation in counter-terrorism.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 10, 2017
We reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations; number of forward-looking decisions taken to further strengthen our partnership:PM Modi pic.twitter.com/5e4SgJSqW4— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Under your leadership our relationship has touched new milestones: PM Modi at joint statement with Australian PM pic.twitter.com/U0oXmT2D60— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
#WATCH A bus in Adajan area of Surat (Gujarat) catches fire; all passengers safe. pic.twitter.com/b236XIiEG0— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
All Shiv Sena MPs to meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray ahead of the NDA dinner today pic.twitter.com/khfpoGQlyZ— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
AG appearing for Centre said that pellet guns are not used unless violent protesters advance too close to security personnel.— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
AG told Supreme court that Power Shell, tear gas, laser dazzler & acoustic methods have primarily remained not so effective.— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
AG also told the apex court that they are also exploring other options like, rubber bullet for dispersing the crowd instead of pellet guns— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
AG Mukul Rohatgi told the three judge bench of SC that using pellet guns is the last resort, the idea is not to kill anybody— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Sidhi (MP): Three passengers killed & 42 injured in a bus-truck collision. 15 severely injured passengers referred to Medical College, Rewa pic.twitter.com/hnkLCYq4vF— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Our state is based on tourism, but openly selling drugs should be stopped as it harms our youth: Goa Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar pic.twitter.com/fdyQRMQ5Eo— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
India-Australia delegation level talks being held in Delhi pic.twitter.com/02ug386mn0— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Lucknow: Circle Officer,Alambagh Amita Singh, investigating Gayatri Prajapati case removed from post.Meenakshi Gupta appointed as the new CO— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2017
Delhi: Tamil Nadu farmers protest nude outside South Block, demanding drought relief fund— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Delhi court grants interim bail till May 4 to five fresh accused in coal scam case against industrialist #NaveenJindal, others.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 10, 2017
Supreme Court tagged a plea with another similar plea in connection with the VVPAT/EVM issue. Court to hear it on 13th April— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
What action are you going to take?Otherwise we will have to agitate not only inside but outside too: M Kharge in LS on Tarun Vijay's remark— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
India is a secular country, discrimination on basis of caste,creed,colour cannot be allowed here: Home Minister Rajnath Singh in LS— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
#ED summons HP CM #VirbhadraSingh in connection with its money laundering case against him.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 10, 2017
Bhadrak protests: Curfew relaxation in Bhadrak extended till 2 PM today #Odisha— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Pipeline to be built for supplying high speed diesel from Numaligarh, India to Parbatipur, Bangladesh: Union min Dharmendra Pradhan. pic.twitter.com/zzqEWO9bSB— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Delhi: Australian PM Malcom Turnbull meets PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House pic.twitter.com/u5U4w4Fmwf— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
EC should initiate CBI probe against TN CM & other ministers to end cash for votes: MK Stalin,DMK on #RKNagarByPoll cancellation pic.twitter.com/gFNAW6UqqF— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Supreme Court dismisses petition calling for scrapping of the Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/8NCDhrXGP8— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
UP: A railway track found broken near Kannauj railway station, restoration work started; trains being allowed to pass at slower speeds.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2017
Chunaav aayog Dhritarashtra ban gaya hai jo apne bete Duryodhan ko saam daam dand bhed karke satta mein pohuchana chahta hai: Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/I0ARY2LDdG— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
A part of India, where I was born before partition was separated after India's independence: L K Advani in Delhi pic.twitter.com/JmaZbkN19Q— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
The fact that Sindh is not part of India today makes me sad: Lal Krishna Advani in Delhi pic.twitter.com/FF6i3cbrBY— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
PDP appeals Election Commission to postpone bypolls in Anantnag (J&K)— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
School bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Morena, 6 students injured pic.twitter.com/rvtHZp1X4a— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Delhi High Court dismisses bail plea of LIC agent Anand Chauhan in the DA case of Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh.— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/6IY6racH2q— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Kisi desh ka naam nahi lena chahunga par Asia mein bhi kayi desh hain jinke saath sambandh sehaj ho jaayein to mujhe khushi hogi: LK Advani pic.twitter.com/9E1TEzS7JW— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Opposition leaders to meet Election Commission at 5 PM over EVM issue.— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
We strongly believe our common water resources must act as a uniting force: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pic.twitter.com/l4XSyl53EB— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
We have comprehensively addressed India's security concerns, this has been a factor in trust building: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina pic.twitter.com/OK4lQPSCCQ— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Our journey towards peace and prosperity is put to peril by the rise of terrorism and violent extremism: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina pic.twitter.com/9bcz25s1p5— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Delhi: Opposition leaders' strategy meet in Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber in Parliament pic.twitter.com/wBv1p8SHmu— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Jammu and Kashmir: Government Middle school, also a designated polling booth in Shopian's Padarpora, set ablaze by unidentified people.— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Achievements of India are the admiration of the World. We look forward to working even more closely than we have done in past: Australian PM pic.twitter.com/yfGHwfz8oj— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Delhi: Australian PM Malcom Turnbull receives ceremonial reception at the President House pic.twitter.com/GGGDtKwWhq— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Chhattisgarh: Three killed after fire broke out at Raipur's Rahmaniya Chowk. Fire tenders working on the spot to douse the flames. pic.twitter.com/3VNBjbhIIJ— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Congress gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over BJP leader Tarun Vijay's controversial remark on South Indians. pic.twitter.com/umP8YQuLbx— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
#FLASH: Four Pakistani infiltrators killed by Army in Kupwara's Keran (Jammu and Kashmir), operation underway pic.twitter.com/26K9DrqEPJ— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
Assam: No govt. jobs if you have more than two kids— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 10, 2017
Read @ANI_news story:https://t.co/LRR2a2sl17 pic.twitter.com/9P0UjEa4iS
Bhadrak protests: Relaxation in curfew in Bhadrak till 12 noon today #Odisha— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
#TopStory Australian PM Malcom Turnbull to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, will also hold delegation level talks in Delhi pic.twitter.com/CwR1o33xjn— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
#ExpectToday The Supreme Court will today hear the petition calling for scrapping of the Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/FZTFetxL5T— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
This election was not being handled in fair manner that's why EC intervened.Constitutionally its proved that our democracy is alive:S Pushpa pic.twitter.com/eligIVBP6m— ANI (@ANI_news) April 10, 2017
EC cancels RK Nagar bypoll in Chennai and rescinds notification. #TamilNadu— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017