Breaking News: दिल्ली: पीएम मोदी एनडीए की बैठक में लिए प्रवासी भारतीय केंद्र पहुंचे

LIVE

live breaking news 10th april 2017

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज

10 Apr

08:09 PM
दिल्ली: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी एनडीए की बैठक में लिए प्रवासी भारतीय केंद्र पहुंचे।

10 Apr

07:54 PM
यूपी सरकार की मंगलवार को होगी दूसरी कैबिनेट बैठक।
 

10 Apr

07:50 PM
सरकार के निजी बस ऑपरेटरों को परमिट जारी पर हरियाणा रोडवेज कर्मचारी अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर।

10 Apr

07:19 PM
कॉप्टिक चर्चों पर हमले के बावजूद पोप फ्रांसिस जाएंगे मिस्र की यात्रा पर।

10 Apr

07:12 PM
वोटर को विश्वास होना चाहिए कि वो जिसको वोट दे रहे हैं, वोट उन्ही को जाए: कपिल सिब्बल 

10 Apr

07:09 PM
एनआईए ने पश्चिम बंगाल के बर्धमान में हुए विस्फोट मामले में तीन आरोपियों के खिलाफ पूरक चार्जशीट दाखिल की।

10 Apr

07:08 PM
लोकसभा में राष्ट्रीय आयोग पिछड़ा वर्ग (रिपील) विधेयक, 2017 पास।

10 Apr

07:05 PM
लोकसभा में संविधान का 123वां संशोधन विधेयक 2017 पारित।

10 Apr

06:38 PM
हम 20 वीं शताब्दी की एक महत्वपूर्ण घटना चंपारण सत्याग्रह को याद करने के लिए यहां इकट्ठे हुए हैं, : प्रधान मंत्री मोदी

10 Apr

06:27 PM
दिल्ली: पश्चिम बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी से मिलने पहुंचे यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव।
कुलभूषण जाधव मामले पर सरबजीत की दलबीर बहन कौर ने कहा कि उन्होंने मेरे भाई के साथ भी ऐसा ही किया था, यह मेरे लिए आश्चर्य की बात नहीं।

10 Apr

06:18 PM
दिल्ली: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने चम्पारण में महात्मा गांधी के सत्याग्रह के 100 साल पूरे होने के उपलक्षय में 'स्वच्छग्रह' नाम की प्रदर्शनी में शिरकत की। 

10 Apr

05:39 PM
कुलभूषण जाधव मामले पर पूर्व रॉ चीफ ए.एस. दुलात ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान में कुछ भी संभव है, वहां पहले एक प्रधानमंत्री को भी फांसी दे दी गई थी।

10 Apr

05:35 PM
पाकिस्तान में कुलभूषण जाधव को मौत की सजा सुनाए जाने पर कुलभूषण के पड़ोसी सुधीर पवार ने कहा कि मैं हैरान हूं। वह हमारे साथ रहे हैं, हम जानते हैं कि वह कैसे थे। यह पाकिस्तान की साजिश है।
यूनिटेक केस: दिल्ली कोर्ट ने यूनिटेक के प्रमोटर संजय चंद्रा और अजय चन्द्रा को तीन महीने की अंतरिम जमानत दी।

10 Apr

04:39 PM
 लोकसभा में मोटर वाहन (संशोधन) विधेयक, 2016 पास।

10 Apr

04:33 PM
अक्षरधाम मंदिर में पीएम मोदी और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के प्रधानमंत्री।

10 Apr

04:29 PM
न्यूज एजेंसी एएफपी ने लीगल सूत्र के हवाले से दावा किया है कि अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में 'हैकिंग' के मामले में स्पेन में एक रूसी गिरफ्तारी हुई है।

10 Apr

04:13 PM
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई प्रधानमंत्री ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के साथ मेट्रो में ली सेल्फी।

10 Apr

04:02 PM
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और ऑस्ट्रेलियाई प्रधानमंत्री मैल्कम टर्नबुल दिल्ली मेट्रो की सवारी के लिए मंडी हाउस मेट्रो स्टेशन पहुंचे।

 

10 Apr

03:52 PM
सेंसेक्स 130.87 अंक गिरकर 29,575.74 अंक पर बंद हुआ, निफ्टी 16.85 अंक नीचे 9,181.45 पर

10 Apr

03:17 PM
पैलेट गन केस: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने याचिकाकर्ता जेकेएचबीसीए से दो सप्ताह में हलफनामा दायर करने के लिए कहा।

10 Apr

03:05 PM
पाकिस्तान ने भारतीय नागरिक कुलभूषण जाधव को सुनाई मौत की सजा। 

10 Apr

02:50 PM
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने उत्तराखंड में अवैध खनन मामले में नैनीताल उच्च न्यायालय के आदेश पर लगाई रोक, उच्च न्यायालय ने राज्य में खनन पर चार महीने के लिए रोक लगार्ई थी।

10 Apr

02:47 PM
पाकिस्तान सुहेल महमूद को भारत में राजदूत नियुक्त कर सकता है।

10 Apr

02:47 PM
चीन ने अदन की खाड़ी में सोमाली समुद्री डाकुओं द्वारा अपहृत किए गए कार्गो शिप को बचाने का लिया फुल क्रेडिट, भारतीय नौसेना की भूमिका को किया नजरअंदाज।

10 Apr

02:30 PM
आरकेनगर चुनाव रद्द होने पर टीटीवी दिनकरण ने कहा कि इसके लिए केंद्र और चुनाव आयोग जिम्मेदार हैं, वो चुनावों के दौरान गैरजरूरी छापेमारी करवा रहे थे, वो नहीं चाहते थे कि चुनाव ठीक ढंग से हों।

10 Apr

02:25 PM
चेन्नई: आरकेनगर उपचुनाव मामले में एम पंडियाराजन और तमिल सेल्वी के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज

10 Apr

02:14 PM
हम यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि भारतीय छात्रों को उत्कृष्ट अवसर मिलते रहें: ऑस्ट्रेलिया, PM

 

10 Apr

02:11 PM
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई प्रधान मंत्री के साथ संयुक्त वक्तव्य में कहा भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने हाल के वर्षों में द्विपक्षीय संबंधों में बड़ी प्रगति की है।

10 Apr

02:09 PM
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भारत-प्रशांत क्षेत्र में शांति और स्थिरता पर जोर दिया उन्होंने कहा कि आतंकवाद और साइबर सुरक्षा जैसी चुनौतियों के लिए वैश्विक रणनीति और समाधान की आवश्यकता होती है।

10 Apr

02:07 PM
हम जानते हैं कि इस वैश्वीकृत विश्व में आतंकवाद और साइबर सुरक्षा जैसी चुनौतियों का सामना हमारे क्षेत्रों की सीमाओं से परे है: पीएम मोदी

10 Apr

02:06 PM
हमने द्विपक्षीय संबंधों की संपूर्ण प्रगति की समीक्षा की है। इसके साथ ही हमने साझेदारी को और मजबूत करने के लिए कई फैसले लिए हैं: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी

10 Apr

02:03 PM
ऑस्ट्रेलियन पीएम के साथ ज्वॉइन्ट कॉन्फ्रेंस में पीएम ने कहा कि हम आपके नेतृत्व में रिश्तों के नए मील के पत्थर को छुएंगे।

10 Apr

02:00 PM
आतंकवाद से मुकाबले समेत ऑस्ट्रेलिया और भारत के बीच 6 करार

 

10 Apr

01:58 PM
आपकी यात्रा से हमें हमारी रणनीतिक साझेदारी में नई प्राथमिकताओं को आकार देने का मौका  मिला है।

10 Apr

01:57 PM
ऑस्ट्रेलियन पीएम के साथ ज्वॉइन्ट कॉन्फ्रेंस में पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि हम आपके नेतृत्व में रिश्तों के नए मील के पत्थर को छुएंगे।

10 Apr

01:52 PM
गुजरात: सूरत के अदजन क्षेत्र में बस में लगी आग, सभी यात्री सुरक्षित।

 

10 Apr

01:50 PM
एनडीए के डिनर से पहले सभी शिवसेना सांसद उद्धव ठाकरे से मुलाकात करेंगे।  

 

10 Apr

01:46 PM
रोहतगी ने कोर्ट को ये भी बताया कि जबतक प्रदर्शनकारी हिंसक नहीं होते हैं और सेना के करीब नहीं जाते हैं तब तक पैलेट गन प्रयोग में नहीं लाई जा रही हैं।

10 Apr

01:46 PM
मुकुल रोहती ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट को बताया कि पावर शेल, आंसू गैस, लेजर की चकाचौंध और एकॉस्टिक उपाय प्रभावी नहीं है। उन्होंने ये भी कहा कि हम ऐसे उन्होंने बताया कि सेना भीड़ को हटाने के लिए कम घातक तरीके खोजने पर भी काम कर रही है, लेकिन सुरक्षा कारणों की वजह से इनके नामों का खुलासा मैं यहां नहीं कर सकता।

10 Apr

01:33 PM
अटॉर्नी जनरल ने अपेक्स कोर्ट को ये भी बताया कि वो पैलेट गन की जगह अन्य उपाय ढूंढ़ने की कोशिश भी कर रहे हैं, जिसमें पैलेट गन की जगह रबर बुलेट का इस्तेमाल शामिल है। एजी रोहतगी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट को ये भी बताया कि रबर बुलेट, पैलेट गन की तरह प्रभावी नहीं है।

10 Apr

01:32 PM
अटॉर्नी जनरल मुकुल रोहतगी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट की तीन जजों की बेंच को बताया कि पैलेट गन का इस्तेमाल करना हमारे पास आखिरी उपाय है। इसका उद्देश्य किसी को मारना नहीं है।

10 Apr

01:25 PM
मध्यप्रदेश के सीधी में ट्रक और बस की भिड़ंत हो गई। इस दर्दनाक हादसे में 3 लोगों की मौत हो गई है, जबकि 42 लोग घायल हैं। गंभीर रूप से घायल यात्रियों के मेडिकल कॉलेज रीवा रेफर कर दिया गया है। 

10 Apr

01:22 PM
गोवा जल संसाधन मंत्री विनोद पालेकर ने कहा है कि हमारा राज्य पर्यटन पर आधारित है, लेकिन खुलेआम हो रही ड्रग्स तस्करी को रोकना होगा, ये हमारे युवाओं को नुकसान पहुंचा रही है।


 

10 Apr

01:17 PM
भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया प्रतिनिधिमंडल स्तर की वार्ता दिल्ली में हुई शुरू।

 

10 Apr

01:12 PM
लखनऊ: गायत्री प्रजापति केस की जांच कर रही आलमबाग की सर्किल ऑफीसर अमिता सिंह के उनके पद से हटाया गया। मीनाक्षी गुप्ता की हुई नियुक्ति।

10 Apr

12:54 PM
दिल्ली सूखा राहत निधि के लिए साउथ ब्लॉक के सामने तमिलनाडु के किसानों ने नग्न होकर किया प्रदर्शन।

10 Apr

12:47 PM
दिल्ली कोर्ट ने नवीन जिंदल और अन्य के खिलाफ चल रहे कोल स्कैम मामले में 5 आरोपियों को दी अंतरिम जमानत।

10 Apr

12:43 PM
VVPAT/EVM के एक मामले को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दूसरे मामले में किया शामिल, कोर्ट अगली सुनवाई 13 अप्रैल को करेगा। 

 

10 Apr

12:33 PM
खड़गे ने लोकसभा में पूछा आपने तरुण विजय के खिलाफ क्या एक्शन लिया, अगर आप एक्शन नहीं लेते हैं तो हम सदन के भीतर ही नहीं बल्कि बाहर भी प्रदर्शन करेंगे। खड़गे ने ये भी कहा कि दक्षिण भारत में रहने वाले लोग क्या देश का हिस्सा नहीं हैं। ये आपकी मानसिकता दिखाता है। आप भारत को बांटना चाहते हैं। वहीं इस हमले के जवाब में लोकसभा में गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि जाति रंग और धर्म के खिलाफ भेदभाव नहीं किया जाएगा। 

10 Apr

12:27 PM
ईडी ने हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री वीरभद्र सिंह के मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में उनके खिलाफ समन जारी किया है।

10 Apr

12:13 PM
ओडिशा: भद्रक में प्रदर्शन के बाद लगे कर्फ्यू में 2 बजे तक बढ़ाई गई राहत

 

10 Apr

12:11 PM
केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने कहा है कि नुमालीगढ़, भारत से परबतपुर, बांग्लादेश तक हाईस्पीड डीजल की सप्लाई के लिए पाइप लाइन बिछाई जाएगी।

10 Apr

12:09 PM
दिल्ली: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पीएम ने हैदराबाद हाउस में की पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात

10 Apr

11:48 AM
चुनाव आयोग को वोट खरीद के मामले में तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री और अन्य मंत्रियों के खिलाफ सीबीआई जांच करानी चाहिए: स्टालिन, डीएमके

 

10 Apr

11:40 AM
राज्यसभा में विपक्ष के जबरदस्त हंगामें के बाद 5 मिनट के लिए राज्यसभा स्थगित, लगे हाय-हाय के नारे

10 Apr

11:30 AM
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ने भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच सिंधु जल संधि को खत्म करने की याचिका को खारिज कर दिया।

10 Apr

11:23 AM
उत्तर प्रदेश: कन्नौज रेलवे स्टेशन के नजदीक टूटा मिला रेलवे ट्रैक, ठीक करने का काम जारी, हल्की गति से ट्रेने गुजर रही हैं। 

10 Apr

11:16 AM
चुनाव आयोग धृतराष्ट बन गया है जो अपने बेटे दुर्योधन को साम, दाम, दंड, भेद करके सत्ता में पहुंचाना चाहता है: केजरीवाल, दिल्ली सीएम

10 Apr

11:11 AM
भारत का वो हिस्सा जहां मैं पैदा हुआ था वो भारत की स्वतंत्रता के बाद विभाजन में अलग हो गया। सिंध आज भारत का हिस्सा नहीं है ये बात मुझे दु:खी करती है: आडवाणी


 

10 Apr

11:09 AM
J&K: पीडीपी ने चुनाव आयोग से अनंतनाग उपचुनाव को आगे बढ़ाने की अपील की

 

10 Apr

11:05 AM
मध्य प्रदेश के मुरैना में स्कूल बस पलटी, छह बच्चे गंभीर रूप से घायल
 

10 Apr

10:47 AM
हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री वीरभद्र सिंह के डीए मामले में दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने एलआईसी एजेंट आनंद चौहान की जमानत याचिका को  खारिज कर दिया।

10 Apr

10:44 AM
दिल्ली: पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से की मुलाकात

10 Apr

10:38 AM
किसी देश का नाम नहीं लेना चाहूंगा पर एशिया में कई देश हैं जिनके साथ संबंध सहज हो जाएं तो मुझे खुशी होगी: लालकृष्ण आडवाणी

10 Apr

10:24 AM
ईवीएम मामले को लेकर चुनाव आयोग से शाम 5 बजे मुलाकात करेंगे विपक्षी दल। विपक्ष चुनाव आयोग के सामने मांग रखेगा कि वो 50 प्रतिशत चुनाव वीवीपीएटी मशीन और 50 प्रतिशत चुनाव वैलेट पेपर के माध्यम से कराएं।

10 Apr

10:22 AM
हमें हमारे समान जल संसाधनों को लेकर एकजुटता से कार्य करना चाहिए: शेख हसीना

10 Apr

10:16 AM
हमने व्यापक रूप से भारत की सुरक्षा चिंताओं को लेकर बात की, ये वो विश्वास का कारक है। हिंसक उग्रवाद और आतंकवाद से आगे हमारी यात्रा शांति और समृद्धि पैदा करने की है। हमने सौहार्दपूर्वक जमीनी और समुद्री सीमा तय की है: शेख हसीना, बांंग्लादेश पीएम

10 Apr

10:05 AM
दिल्ली: विपक्ष के नेताओं ने संसद में गुलाम अली आजाद के चैम्बर में शुरू की रणनीतिक बैठक

 

10 Apr

10:03 AM
जम्मू-कश्मीर: सरकारी मिडिल स्कूल जो कि पाडरपोरा मिडिल स्कूल में मतदान केंद्र था, उसमें अज्ञात लोगों ने आग लगा दी। 

10 Apr

09:58 AM
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई प्रधानमंत्री मैल्कम टर्नबुल ने की पीएम मोदी की तारीफ, कहा- महत्वपूर्ण देश का विकास के रास्ते पर नेतृत्व कर रहे हैं पीएम मोदी। भारत की उपलब्धियां विश्व के लिए प्रेरणा देने वाली हैं। हम नजदीक आकर काम करेंगे।

10 Apr

09:38 AM
दिल्ली: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पीएम मैल्कॉम टर्नबुल का राष्ट्रपति भवन में पीएम मोदी ने किया स्वागत।

10 Apr

09:21 AM
छत्तीसगढ़: रायपुर के रहमानिया चौक में आग लगने से तीन लोग मारे गए। फायर टेंडर आग लगाने के लिए मौके पर काम कर रहे हैं।

10 Apr

09:00 AM
कांग्रेस ने भाजपा नेता तरुण विजय के दक्षिण भारतीयों को लेकर दिए गए विवादास्पद बयान पर कांग्रेस ने लोकसभा में मामले पर चर्चा के लिए नोटिस दिया है।

10 Apr

08:46 AM
जम्मू-कश्मीर: कुपवाड़ा के केरन में सीमा पार करने की कोशिश करते हुए मारे गए 4 पाकिस्तानी आतंकी। सेना का सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी।

10 Apr

07:56 AM
असम: अगर दो बच्चों से ज्यादा हुए तो नहीं मिलेगी सरकारी नौकरी।

10 Apr

07:53 AM
ओडिशा: भद्रक में बवाल के बाद लगे कर्फ्यू में दोपहर 12 बजे तक की राहत

 

10 Apr

07:51 AM
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के प्रधानमंत्री मैल्कम टर्नबुल आज भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मुलाकात करेंगे। इसके साथ ही दिल्ली में प्रतिनिधिमंडल स्तर की वार्ता भी होगी।

 

10 Apr

07:45 AM
सुप्रीम कोर्ट आज फिर भारत-पाकिस्तान के सिंधु जल समझौते को खत्म करने की याचिका पर सुनवाई करेगा।

10 Apr

07:44 AM
एआईडीएमके की सांसद एस पुष्पा ने आरकेनगर के उपचुनाव करने के चुनाव आयोग के फैसले पर कहा है कि ये फिर सिद्ध हुआ है कि भारत एक बड़ा लोकतंत्र है। ये चुनाव सही तरीके से नहीं हुआ था इस वजह से चुनाव आयोग ने इस उपचुनाव को रद्द कर दिया है। इससे फिर सिद्ध हुआ है कि हमारा लोकतंत्र अभी भी जिंदा है।

10 Apr

01:14 AM
चुनाव आयोग ने तमिलनाडु के आरके नगर विधानसभा का उपचुनाव रद्द कर दिया है। चुनाव आयोग ने धन के बल पर मतदाताओं को प्रभावित करने संबधी रिपोर्ट के बाद यह फैसला लिया।

10 Apr

01:11 AM
