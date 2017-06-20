बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ICJ में बने रहेंगे इंटरनेशनल कोर्ट में कुलभूषण मामले की सुनवाई करने वाले जज
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 11:34 AM IST
जस्टिस भंडारी ने 1973 से 1976 तक राजस्थान हाई कोर्ट में वकालत की और उसके बाद दिल्ली आ गए
भारत ने
अंतर्राष्ट्रीय अदालत
के लिए जज
दलवीर भंडारी
को अगले कार्यकाल के लिए दोबारा नामांकन किया है। बता दें कि जज दलवीर का हेग स्थित आईसीजे में कार्यकाल समाप्त होने वाला है। कुलभूषण जाधव मामले की सुनावाई के दौरान दलवीर भारत की ओर से आईसीजे में जज प्रतिनिधित्व कर रहे थें।
कौन हैं दलवीर भंडारी...?
पद्मभूषण से सम्मानित जस्टिस भंडारी 40 साल से भी ज़्यादा समय तक भारतीय न्याय प्रणाली का हिस्सा रहे हैं। कभी वकील के रुप में, कभी हाई कोर्ट, सुप्रीम कोर्ट के जज तो कभी अतरराष्ट्रीय अदालत के जज के रुप में।
जस्टिस भंडारी ने 1973 से 1976 तक राजस्थान हाई कोर्ट में वकालत की और उसके बाद दिल्ली आ गए। यहाँ पर वो कोर्ट में तब तक प्रैक्टिस करते रहे, जब तक 1991 में दिल्ली उच्च न्यायलय के जज नहीं बन गए।
दिल्ली उच्च न्यायलय के जज बनने के बाद जस्टिस भंडारी बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायधीश बने।
