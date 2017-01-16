बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पाकिस्तान के सिंध बिना 'अधूरा' है भारत: आडवाणी
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 04:33 AM IST
आडवाणी
भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता लालकृष्ण आडवाणी महसूस करते हैं कि सिंध के बिना भारत ‘अधूरा’ लगता है। प्रजापिता ब्रह्म कुमारी ईश्वरीय विश्वविद्यालय के कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने इस बात पर खेद प्रकट किया कि कराची भारत का हिस्सा नहीं है और सिंध के बिना भारत अधूरा लगता है।
आडवाणी का जन्म एक सिंधी परिवार में हुआ था। उन्होंने कहा कि कभी-कभी वह महसूस करते हैं कि कराची और सिंध अब भारत का हिस्सा नहीं रहे। वह बचपन के दिनों में सिंध में आरएसएस में काफी सक्रिय थे। आडवाणी ने कहा कि उनका मानना है कि सिंध के बिना भारत अधूरा है।
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
