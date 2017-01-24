बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कर्नाटक: मंत्री व महिला कांग्रेस प्रमुख के यहां मिली 162 करोड़ की अघोषित संपत्ति
{"_id":"5886bb2d4f1c1b051fcf4728","slug":"income-tax-raids-have-undeclared-assets-of-162-million","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915: \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0935 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 162 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Tue, 24 Jan 2017 08:46 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
PC: ani
आयकर विभाग ने कर्नाटक के एक मंत्री और प्रदेश महिला कांग्रेस प्रमुख के परिसरों पर छापेमारी के दौरान 162 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की अघोषित संपत्ति का पता लगाया है। दोनों नेताओं के परिसरों से 41 लाख रुपये की नकदी के अलावा सोना और आभूषण जब्त किए गए हैं।
आयकर अधिकारियों ने कहा कि विभाग को पिछले सप्ताह गोकाक और बेलगाम में लघु उद्योग मंत्री रमेश एल जारखिहोली और महिला कांग्रेस प्रमुख लक्ष्मी आर हेब्बालकर के परिसरों पर छापेमारी के दौरान कई ‘बेनामी’ संपत्तियाें और ‘बिना स्पष्टीकरण वाले निवेश’ के बारे में जानकारी मिली है।
दोनों लोग टिप्पणी के लिए उपलब्ध नहीं थे। सूत्रों के अनुसार दोनों नेताओं के पास कुल 162.06 करोड़ रुपये की अघोषित मिली है। यहां से 41 लाख रुपये की नकदी, 12.8 किलो सोना और गहने बरामद किए गए। ये दोनों नेता चीन उद्योग से जुड़े हुए हैं। आयकर विभाग को इनके खिलाफ टैक्स चोरी की शिकायत मिली थी। इनके परिसरों पर 19 जनवरी से छापे की कार्यवाही चल रही थी।
