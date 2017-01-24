आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

कर्नाटक: मंत्री व महिला कांग्रेस प्रमुख के यहां मिली 162 करोड़ की अघोषित संपत्ति

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 24 Jan 2017 08:46 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
income tax raids have undeclared assets of 162 million

फाइल फोटोPC: ani

आयकर विभाग ने कर्नाटक के एक मंत्री और प्रदेश महिला कांग्रेस प्रमुख के परिसरों पर छापेमारी के दौरान 162 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की अघोषित संपत्ति का पता लगाया  है। दोनों नेताओं के परिसरों से 41 लाख रुपये की नकदी के अलावा सोना और आभूषण जब्त किए गए हैं। 
आयकर अधिकारियों ने कहा कि विभाग को पिछले सप्ताह गोकाक और बेलगाम में लघु उद्योग मंत्री रमेश एल जारखिहोली और महिला कांग्रेस प्रमुख लक्ष्मी आर हेब्बालकर के परिसरों पर छापेमारी के दौरान कई ‘बेनामी’ संपत्तियाें और ‘बिना स्पष्टीकरण वाले निवेश’ के बारे में जानकारी मिली है।


दोनों लोग टिप्पणी के लिए उपलब्ध नहीं थे। सूत्रों के अनुसार दोनों नेताओं के पास कुल 162.06 करोड़ रुपये की अघोषित मिली है। यहां से 41 लाख रुपये की नकदी, 12.8 किलो सोना और गहने बरामद किए गए। ये दोनों नेता चीन उद्योग से जुड़े हुए हैं। आयकर विभाग को इनके खिलाफ टैक्स चोरी की शिकायत मिली थी। इनके परिसरों पर 19 जनवरी से छापे की कार्यवाही चल रही थी। 
  • कैसा लगा
  • 2
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

undisclosed money black money it raids income tax department More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

नॉमिनेशन में 'सलमान का नाम' सुनते ही समारोह छोड़कर चली गई 'वो'

  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +
salman get best choreographer award for sultan

उम्र के साथ बढ़ रही इस मॉडल की मांग, जवान मॉडल्स भरती हैं इसके आगे पानी

  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +
68 year old SUPERMODEL

दीपिका पादुकोण और विन डीजल का लिपलॉक करते हुए वीडियो वायरल, अब क्या करेंगे रणवीर

  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +
deepika padukone and vin diesel liplock video viral

जली जीभ को चुटकियों में ठीक कर देंगे ये नुस्खे, आप भी अाजमाएं

  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +
how to heel burnt tongue and palate

सलमान के चहेते हीरो ने फोटोग्राफर से की मारपीट, जानिए क्या कहा?

  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Pulkit Samrat threatens media photographer

जबर ख़बर

...जब राष्ट्रगान ने एक ‌थियेटर को टूटने से बचा लिया

Read More

यूपी का चुनावी दंगल

कांग्रेस-सपा गठबंधन बनने के पीछे प्रियंका गांधी का अहम रोल

UP election- who is behind the SP-Congress alliance?

Most Read

कर्नाटक: मंत्री व महिला कांग्रेस प्रमुख के यहां मिली 162 करोड़ की अघोषित संपत्ति

income tax raids have undeclared assets of 162 million
  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +

रईस के प्रमोशन के दौरान हुए हादसे पर बोले शाहरुख, हमारे जाने के बाद हुई मौत

1 dies as crowd goes berserk after shahrukh arrives at Vadodara station
  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +

आतंकी की अर्जी, परिवार से बात करा दो...

terrorist request to court, wanna talk to family
  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +

BMC चुनाव: शिवसेना ने कहा- 60 सीटों से ज्यादा भाजपा की हैसियत नहीं

bmc election: shivsena says, 60 seats is enough for bjp
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

आतंकवाद मुद्दे में चीन पर ये बयान दे फंसा हाफिज, मांगी माफी

Hafiz Saeed 'references' China role in terrorism in Pakistan, apologizes
  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +

'अब छुट्टा सांड़, जहां हरा दिखेगा वहीं मुंह मारूंगा'

amar singh comment on akhilesh yadav and Ram Gopal yadav
  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top