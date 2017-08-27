बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नोटबंदी के बाद जनधन खाते में लोगों ने जमा किए पैसे, घटी जीरो बैलेंस खातों की संख्या
Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 12:18 PM IST
वित्त मंत्री
अरुण जेटली
ने बताया कि नोटबंदी के बाद देश में जीरो बैलेंस खातों में लोगों ने पैसे जमा किए हैं।
प्रधानमंत्री
जनधन योजना के तहत खोले गए जीरो बैलेंस खातों में नोटबंदी के बाद तेजी से पैसे जम किए गए हैं। साथ ही उन्होंने बताया कि प्रधानमंत्री जनधन योगना के तहत खोले गए खाते की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी हुई है।
जनवारी 2015 में जहां जनधन योजना के तहत खातों की संख्या 12.55 करोड़ थी वहीं 16 अगस्त 2017 तक खातों की संख्या 29.52 करोड़ पहुंच गई है। वित्तमंत्री जेटली ने बताया कि जहां सितंबर 2014 में 76.81 फीसदी जीरो बैलेंस अकाउंट थे वहीं अगस्त 2017 में खातों की संख्या घटकर मात्र 21.41 फीसदी रह गई है।
