दिल्ली : 12वीं में पूछे गए 'दफनाने और जलाने' सवाल पर हुआ हंगामा
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 03:47 PM IST
सीबीएसई की कक्षा बारहवीं परीक्षा के जीवविज्ञान पेपर में पूछे गए सवाल के लेकर हंगामा खड़ा हो गया है। सोशल मीडिया पर लोग सवाल के लेकर खूब आक्रोश जता रहे हैं। दरअसल, सवाल 'दफनाने और जलाने' को लेकर है। परीक्षा
केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड
द्वारा बुधवार को संचालित किया गया। हालांकि इस विवाद के बाद सीबीएसई ने विषय एक्सपर्ट को हटा दिया है।
इस तरह से पूछे गए सेक्शन डी के सवाल को लेकर आलोक भट्ट नाम के एक शख्स ने मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री
प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
से सवाल पूछा। भट्ट ने कहा कि जीवविज्ञान में इस तरह के सवाल कैसे पूछे जा सकते हैं। उन्होंने सवाल पूछते हुए कहा कि क्या सीबीएसई 'दफनाने' के बदले 'जलाने' को प्रमोट करना चाहती है। जिसके बाद इस स्टेटमेंट को लेकर सीबीएसई के द्वारा एक कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया गया।
वहीं,
हिन्दूस्तान टाइम्स
के रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक बहुत सारे शिक्षक ने इस प्रश्न पत्र को जस्टीफाइड किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि जीवविज्ञान बारहवीं कक्षा का हिस्सा है। जबकि एचआरडी मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने इस प्रश्न पत्र पर कोई टिप्पणी नहीं की है।
शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
