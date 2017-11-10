Download App
गांव में बाल-विवाह रुकवाकर नजराना ने कायम की मिसाल

amarujala.com- Presented By: पूजा मेहरोत्रा

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 10:11 AM IST
childrens day special she waged a campaign against child marriage in the village

नजरानाPC: unicef

किसी ने मुझे कहा था तुम एक लड़की हो, तुम्हें क्या लगता है कि तुम समाज को बदल सकती हो? नहीं तुम बिल्कुल नहीं बदल नहीं सकती...मुझे ये बात इतनी चुभी कि मैंने न केवल उसे बदलने की ठान ली बल्कि अपने नाम की तरह नजराना ही पेश किया। अब मैं गर्व से कह सकती हूं कि अब गांव की लड़कियां नजराना दीदी की तरह बनना चाहती हैं और ये बातें मुझे गर्व से भर देती हैं। 
 मेहनत लगती है सपनों को हकीकत बनने में,
हौसला लगता है बुलंदियों को पाने में, 
अरसा लगता है जिंदगी को बनाने में, 
जिंदगी भी कम पड़ जाती है एक अच्छा दोस्त और मंजिल पाने में।
