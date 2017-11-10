बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गांव में बाल-विवाह रुकवाकर नजराना ने कायम की मिसाल
नजराना
किसी ने मुझे कहा था तुम एक लड़की हो, तुम्हें क्या लगता है कि तुम समाज को बदल सकती हो? नहीं तुम बिल्कुल नहीं बदल नहीं सकती...मुझे ये बात इतनी चुभी कि मैंने न केवल उसे बदलने की ठान ली बल्कि अपने नाम की तरह नजराना ही पेश किया। अब मैं गर्व से कह सकती हूं कि अब गांव की लड़कियां नजराना दीदी की तरह बनना चाहती हैं और ये बातें मुझे गर्व से भर देती हैं।
मेहनत लगती है सपनों को हकीकत बनने में,
हौसला लगता है बुलंदियों को पाने में,
अरसा लगता है जिंदगी को बनाने में,
जिंदगी भी कम पड़ जाती है एक अच्छा दोस्त और मंजिल पाने में।
मैं उत्तर प्रदेश के जौनपुर जिले की तीघड़ा गांव की रहने वाली हूं। अब मैं 19 साल की हो चुकी हूं। जब मैं 16 साल की थी तो चाइल्ड मैरिज के खिलाफ अभियान की शुरुआत की थी जो अब उस मुकाम तक पहुंच चुका है जहां लोग मुझे जानने लगे हैं और मेरी बातों को समझने लगे हैं।
मेरी दोस्त रिया की शादी उसके परिवार वाले 16 साल की उम्र में कर रहे थे। मैं उसके घर पहुंची और उसके परिवार वालों को कम उम्र की शादी के साइड इफेक्ट बताए यही नहीं मैंने उन्हें समझाया कि अगर वो कम उम्र में मां बनेगी तो उसके क्या दुष्परिणाम बताए। उसके घर वाले और मां दोनों ही मुझे काफी डांटा लेकिन मैंने यूनिसेफ के अभियान गरिमा के बारे में बताया।
मेरे इस विरोध के बाद भले ही पहले वो लोग गुस्सा हुए लेकिन बाद मे मेरे नो चाइल्ड मैरिज अभियान में गांव की कई लड़कियां जुड़ीं और अभियान की हिस्सा बनीं।
