मोदी मंत्रिमंडल का तीसरा विस्तार और फेरबदल होने के बाद पूर्व रक्षा मंत्री और वर्तमान वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने रविवार को कहा कि कैबिनेट में किए गए बदलाव की सबसे महत्वपूर्ण बात यह रही कि हमें रक्षा मंत्री के रूप में निर्मला सीतारमण मिलीं हैं।

It is a case where a minister performs well and earns a higher responsibility for herself (Nirmala Sitharaman): Union Min Arun Jaitley pic.twitter.com/QQRn5Dxe6I — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2017

I am sure, now that I have an extremely competent successor in Nirmala Sitharaman, she will carry the road forward: Union Min Arun Jaitley pic.twitter.com/0df19i0X7l — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2017

Prime Minister has set the bar very high. It's clear that he is very closely monitoring performance of each ministry &individual: A Jaitley — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2017

What is more important is there are going to be 2 women in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), Sushma-ji & me: New Defence Minister pic.twitter.com/vo69ZrbVKn — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2017

उन्होंने कहा कि यह एक ऐसा मामला है, जहां एक मंत्री अच्छा प्रदर्शन करता है और खुद के लिए उच्च जिम्मेदारी हासिल करता है।ने कहा कि मुझे यकीन है अब कि मेरे पास निर्मला सीतरमण के रुप में एक सफल उत्तराधिकारी हैं।पढ़ेंः-वह देश को आगे की तरफ ले जाएंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं अगले 2 दिनों के लिए सिक्यूरिटी डायलॉग में हिस्सा लूंगा और जैसे ही डायलॉग खत्म हो जाएंगे उसके बाद जल्द ही निर्मला सीतारमन मंत्रालय का कार्यभार संभालेंगी।आगे उन्होने कहा किबारिकी से और स्पष्ट तौर पर प्रत्येक मंत्रालय और मंत्री की निगरानी करते हैं। बता दें कि कि अरुण जेटली को रक्षा मंत्री का प्रभार हटाकर निर्मला सीतारमण को रक्षा मंत्रालय दिया गया है।केंद्रीय कैबिनेट का बहुप्रतीक्षित तीसरा विस्तार राष्ट्रपति भवन में रविवार को हो गया। राष्ट्रपति भवन के दरबार हॉल में आयोजित इस विस्तार में 9 नए चेहरों को जगह दी गई। जबकि 4 केंद्रीय मंत्रियों का प्रमोशन हुआ है। सबसे पहले धर्मेंद्र प्रधान, पीयूष गोयल, निर्मला सीतारमण और मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी ने शपथ ली। इसके बाद राज्य मंत्री बने चेहरों ने शपथ ली।पढ़ेंः-रक्षा मंत्री बनने के बाद निर्मला सीतारमण ने कहा कि यह मेरे लिए बहुत बड़ी जिम्मेदारी है। आज मेरे लिए बहुत ही बड़ा दिन है। इसे मैं भावनाओं में व्यक्त नहीं कर सकती। नए रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने कहा, सबसे महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि सुरक्षा संबंधी मंत्रिमंडल समिति (सीसीएस) में 2 महिलाएं होंगी, जिसमें सुषमा जी और मैं।