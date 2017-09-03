It is a case where a minister performs well and earns a higher responsibility for herself (Nirmala Sitharaman): Union Min Arun Jaitley pic.twitter.com/QQRn5Dxe6I— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2017
I am sure, now that I have an extremely competent successor in Nirmala Sitharaman, she will carry the road forward: Union Min Arun Jaitley pic.twitter.com/0df19i0X7l— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2017
Prime Minister has set the bar very high. It's clear that he is very closely monitoring performance of each ministry &individual: A Jaitley— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2017
What is more important is there are going to be 2 women in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), Sushma-ji & me: New Defence Minister pic.twitter.com/vo69ZrbVKn— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2017
