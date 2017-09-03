Download App
kavya kavya

कैबिनेट में फेरबदल पर बोले जेटली- हर मंत्री और मंत्रालय पर है PM मोदी की निगरानी

amarujala.com- Written by: मुकेश झा

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 05:20 PM IST
arun jaitley said that PM modi is very closely monitoring performance of each ministry &individual

अरुण जेटलीPC: ANI

मोदी मंत्रिमंडल का तीसरा विस्तार और फेरबदल होने के बाद पूर्व रक्षा मंत्री और वर्तमान वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने रविवार को कहा कि कैबिनेट में किए गए बदलाव की सबसे महत्वपूर्ण बात यह रही कि हमें रक्षा मंत्री के रूप में निर्मला सीतारमण मिलीं हैं। 
 


उन्होंने कहा कि यह एक ऐसा मामला है, जहां एक मंत्री अच्छा प्रदर्शन करता है और खुद के लिए उच्च जिम्मेदारी हासिल करता है। जेटली ने कहा कि मुझे यकीन है अब कि मेरे पास निर्मला सीतरमण के रुप में एक सफल उत्तराधिकारी हैं।

पढ़ेंः- केंद्रीय कैबिनेट में 9 नए चेहरे शामिल, 4 मंत्रियों का प्रमोशन, पीएम ने दी बधाई

वह देश को आगे की तरफ ले जाएंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं अगले 2 दिनों के लिए सिक्यूरिटी डायलॉग में हिस्सा लूंगा और जैसे ही डायलॉग खत्म हो जाएंगे उसके बाद जल्द ही निर्मला सीतारमन मंत्रालय का कार्यभार संभालेंगी।
 


आगे उन्होने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री बारिकी से और स्पष्ट तौर पर प्रत्येक मंत्रालय और मंत्री की निगरानी करते हैं। बता दें कि कि अरुण जेटली को रक्षा मंत्री का प्रभार हटाकर निर्मला सीतारमण को रक्षा मंत्रालय दिया गया है।
 


केंद्रीय कैबिनेट का बहुप्रतीक्षित तीसरा विस्तार राष्ट्रपति भवन में रविवार को हो गया। राष्ट्रपति भवन के दरबार हॉल में आयोजित इस विस्तार में 9 नए चेहरों को जगह दी गई। जबकि 4 केंद्रीय मंत्रियों का प्रमोशन हुआ है। सबसे पहले धर्मेंद्र प्रधान, पीयूष गोयल, निर्मला सीतारमण और मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी ने शपथ ली। इसके बाद राज्य मंत्री बने चेहरों ने शपथ ली।

पढ़ेंः- इंदिरा गांधी के बाद पहली बार महिला रक्षामंत्री बनीं निर्मला सीतारमण, पीयूष गोयल चलाएंगे रेल

रक्षा मंत्री बनने के बाद निर्मला सीतारमण ने कहा कि यह मेरे लिए बहुत बड़ी जिम्मेदारी है। आज मेरे लिए बहुत ही बड़ा दिन है। इसे मैं भावनाओं में व्यक्त नहीं कर सकती। नए रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने कहा, सबसे महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि सुरक्षा संबंधी मंत्रिमंडल समिति (सीसीएस) में 2 महिलाएं होंगी, जिसमें सुषमा जी और मैं।
 
