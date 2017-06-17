आपका शहर Close

Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

आर्मी चीफ रावत बोले- मानवाधिकार में है यकीन लेकिन कार्रवाई से पीछे नहीं हटेंगे

amarujala.com- presented by: अजय कुमार सिंह

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 11:27 AM IST
Army Chief Bipin Rawat said Parts of South Kashmir are troublesome

आर्मी चीफ विपिन रावतPC: ANI

सेना प्रमुख विपिन रावत जम्मू-कश्मीर के ताजा हालात पर कहा है कि दक्षिण के कुछ हिस्से में गड़बड़ी है। वहां जल्द स्थिति को नियंत्रण में लेने के लिए आवश्यक कदम उठाए जाएंगे।
साथ ही रावत ने कहा कि हमें लोगों की जिंदगी की परवाह है और यह सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा कि मानवाधिकार का उल्लंघन न हो। सेना प्रमुख को तेलंगाना में एयर फोर्स अकेडमी में गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया गया। इसके बाद वो मीडिया से बातचीत कर रहे थे।

रावत ने कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों के बीच कुछ गलत सूचनाएं फैली जा रही हैं और कुछ युवा पीढ़ियों को अपने पाले में लेने के लिए मजबूर किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि हम ऐसे परिस्थितियों को संभालने के लिए तैयार हैं।
 


 
Write a Comment

