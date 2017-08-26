बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एयर इंडिया विमान में तकनीकी खराबी, पांच घंटे लेट हुई फ्लाइट
{"_id":"59a144c74f1c1bd05a8b45ee","slug":"air-india-pilot-aborts-takeoff-after-technical-problem-in-plane","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092f\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0915\u0928\u0940\u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0940, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u091f \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 03:35 PM IST
एयर इंडिया (फाइल फोटो)
कोच्चि जाने वाला एयर इंडिया का विमान तकनीकी खराबी के कारण देरी से उड़ान भर सका।
मुंबई
के छत्रपति शिवाजी इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट से फ्लाइट एआई 054 को सुबह 5.30 बजे कोच्चि के लिए उड़ान भरनी थी, लेकिन तकनीकी खराबी के बाद फ्लाइट पांच घंटे की देरी के बाद सुबह 9 बजे ही उड़ान भर सकी। विमान में 150 यात्री मौजूद थे।
एयर इंडिया
के प्रवक्ता कोच्चि से मुंबई जाने वाली
फ्लाइट
में तकनीकी दिक्कतों के बाद देरी की पुष्टि की है। साथ ही यह भी बताया कि खराब प्लेन की जगह दूसरे प्लेन की व्यवस्था में देरी हुई।
पढ़ें-
देश के सैनिकों को एयर इंडिया का नायाब तोहफा, मिलेगी पहले बोर्डिंग की सुविधा
सूत्रों के मुताबिक, प्लेन के उड़ान भरने से पहले इंजीनियर ने लगातार 2 घंटे तक इंजन की जांच की जिसमें तकनीकी दिक्कतों का पता चलते ही रिस्क ना लेते हुए प्लेन को टेक ऑफ से पहले ही रोक लिया गया।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59a11be54f1c1b25278b4a66","slug":"these-five-quotes-of-mother-teresa-will-give-you-peace","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0926\u0930 \u091f\u0947\u0930\u0947\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 5 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0915\u0942\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"59a1298d4f1c1b25278b4b11","slug":"chunky-pandey-daughter-ananya-is-more-stylish-than-sara-and-jhanvi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e-\u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59a10c8e4f1c1bdf458b4894","slug":"men-keep-in-mind-these-things-before-buying-any-grooming-products","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0921\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"59a108ba4f1c1bcf7b8b4867","slug":"bollywood-actor-a-k-hangal-life-struggle-and-death-anniversary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092d\u0941\u0916\u092e\u0930\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0902\u0917\u0939\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a0f9244f1c1bdd458b478e","slug":"having-garlic-on-regular-basis-will-solve-girls-all-problem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0939\u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092c \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940...","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"599bbf944f1c1b0e6d8b45c4","slug":"five-womens-who-had-filed-plea-in-supreme-court-against-triple-talaq","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59a0c00b4f1c1bde458b4576","slug":"section-144-in-delhi-and-uttar-pradesh-after-panchkula-security-will-be-tightened","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 30 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, 300 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940-NCR \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u093e 144, \u0939\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0923\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59a0fcaf4f1c1b68188b47ad","slug":"in-end-of-his-inning-cji-js-khehar-makes-two-landmark-judgments","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947-\u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 CJI \u0916\u0947\u0939\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0905\u0939\u092e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0942\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59a103184f1c1b25278b476b","slug":"live-updates-on-dera-sacha-sauda-violence","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0917\u0943\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u093e\u0924 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59a178eb4f1c1be63d8b45ec","slug":"aiadmk-leader-nainar-nagendran-and-14-other-leaders-joined-bjp-today","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0906\u0908\u090f\u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0924\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, 14 \u092c\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59a0f1264f1c1bdf458b4635","slug":"panchkula-violence-17-bodies-become-unclaimed","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091a\u0915\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e: \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092d\u0930 \u092c\u091c\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u0943\u0924\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u0928, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"599ec2eb4f1c1b27218b46f9","slug":"isha-sharma-i-am-an-indian-girl","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0908\u0936\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0935\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938?","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
{"_id":"5974b0fd4f1c1b62708b47e6","slug":"ibne-insha-the-poet-of-legacy-of-mir","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u092c\u094d\u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0936\u093e: \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0917 \u091c\u093c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0907\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093c \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u0941\u0938\u0935\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091a\u093e\u0930\u093e...","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599e5a2d4f1c1ba8188b4878","slug":"the-role-of-literature-is-essential-in-building-country-says-raaz-dehlvi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092a\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0935\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940: \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u0915\u0935\u093f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u093c \u0926\u0939\u0932\u0935\u0940","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!