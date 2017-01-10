बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मायावती के भाई पर आरोप, 7 साल में उनकी कंपनियों को हुआ 18 हजार फीसदी फायदा
फाइलः मायावती
बहुजन समाजवादी पार्टी सुप्रीमो मायावती के भाई आनंद कुमार की मुश्किलें बढ़ती जा रही हैं। न्यूज चैनल टाइम्स नाऊ की खबर के मुताबिक, आईटी डिपार्टमेंट आनंद कुमार की 13 हजार करोड़ रुपए की संपत्ति की जांच कर रहा है।
चैनल ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में कहा है कि आनंद कुमार की कंपनियों ने पिछले सात साल में 18 हजार प्रतिशत का मुनाफा कमाया है। इन सात वर्षों में पांच साल तक मायावती प्रदेश की मुख्यमंत्री रहीं हैं।
रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि आईटी डिपार्टमेंट आनंद कुमार की कंपनियों की जांच कर रहा है। रिपोर्ट में इसे साल 2017 का सबसे बड़ा पॉलिटिकल स्कैंडल बताया गया है।
कई कंपनियां फर्जी
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
बताया जा रहा है कि आनंद कुमार 12 बड़ी कंपनियों के मालिक हैं। उनकी 1316 करोड़ की संपत्ति में 440 करोड़ रुपए कैश जबकि 870 करोड़ रुपए जमीन सहित दूसरी अचल संपत्ति के रूप में हैं। इनमें कई फर्जी कंपनियां हैं। दीया नाम की कंपनी का उल्लेख करते हुए कहा गया है कि यह एक रिअल्टर्स प्राइवेट लिमिटेड है। इसने सात साल के अंदर 45257 प्रतिशत का मुनाफा कमाया है।
बीजेपी प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने कहा है कि इस बात का पता चल गया है कि नोटबंदी की घोषणा के बाद मायावती क्यों लगातार विरोध जता रही थीं।
