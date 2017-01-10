आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

मायावती के भाई पर आरोप, 7 साल में उनकी कंपनियों को हुआ 18 हजार फीसदी फायदा

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 09:05 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Agencies will be probing companies belonging to mayawati brother anand Kumar

फाइलः मायावती PC: amar ujala

बहुजन समाजवादी पार्टी सुप्रीमो मायावती के भाई आनंद कुमार की मुश्किलें बढ़ती जा रही हैं। न्यूज चैनल टाइम्स नाऊ की खबर के मुताबिक, आईटी डिपार्टमेंट आनंद कुमार की 13 हजार करोड़ रुपए की संपत्ति की जांच कर रहा है।
चैनल ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में कहा है कि आनंद कुमार की कंपनियों ने पिछले सात साल में 18 हजार प्रतिशत का मुनाफा कमाया है। इन सात वर्षों में पांच साल तक मायावती प्रदेश की मुख्यमंत्री रहीं हैं।

रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि आईटी डिपार्टमेंट आनंद कुमार की कंपनियों की जांच कर रहा है। रिपोर्ट में इसे साल 2017 का सबसे बड़ा पॉलिटिकल स्‍कैंडल बताया गया है।
 
आगे पढ़ें

कई कंपनियां फर्जी
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

agencies will be probing companies mayawati More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

इन तीन राश‌ियों को लगेगी 2017 में शन‌ि की साढ़ेसाती, इनको लगेगा ढैय्या

  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +
shani transit in 2017 effects

Bdy Spcl: बचपन में यौन शोषण का शिकार हुई थीं कल्कि,दो साल में ही टूट गई थी शादी

  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +
kalka koechlin birthday special story

नंदिता की किताब ने बदल दी थी ओम पुरी की जिंदगी, नाजायज संबंध पर हुआ था विवाद

  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +
om puri said that nandita and her book change his life

होम लोन स्विच करने से पहले रखें इन बातों का ख्याल

  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Keep care of these things before making a loan switch

तो एमएस धोनी और विराट कोहली से भी ज्यादा कमाने वाले हैं अश्विन!

  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +
R Ashwin on the verge of becoming the highest endorsed Indian cricketer by the end of 2017

जबर ख़बर

500 मानव शरीर के अंदर मिला नया अंग, वैज्ञानिकों को भी अब तक नहीं था पता

Read More

सपा का दंगल

मुलायम का रामगोपाल पर हमला- बेटे को बहकाया, एक ही आदमी विवाद की जड़

mulayam singh reaches election commission in delhi

Most Read

नहीं रहे मशहूर अभिनेता ओमपुरी, 66 साल की उम्र में हार्ट अटैक से निधन

Veteran actor ompuri ji is no more 
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

'भाजपा ने अखिलेश यादव पर कराया जादू-टोना'

had witchcraft on Akhilesh by BJP: Ambika Chaudhary
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अखिलेश से बोले मुलायम, 'रामगोपाल का साथ छोड़ दो'

mulayam says RamGopal are the biggest obstacle on the way of reconciliation
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

नोटबंदी: 5300 करोड़ से अधिक की अघोषित संपत्ति पकड़ी गई

IT department detects undisclosed income of over Rs 5300 crore
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

क्यों न टाला जाए आम बजट! EC ने सरकार से मांगा जवाब

ECI has sought Cabinet Secretary's reply on opposition plea to postpone budget presentation date
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अखिलेश की ताकत देख घबराया मुलायम खेमा, घंटों की माथापच्ची

Akhilesh supporters gives tension to Mulayam group
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
सलमान और कैटरीना की जासूसी करेगी उनकी ये गर्लफ्रेंड

सलमान और कैटरीना की जासूसी करेगी उनकी ये गर्लफ्रेंड

कर्ज लेने और देने के ल‌िए हफ्ते के यह 5 द‌िन हैं शुभ

कर्ज लेने और देने के ल‌िए हफ्ते के यह 5 द‌िन हैं शुभ

सेल्फी पर लाइक्स पाने के चक्कर में कहीं इस भयानक बीमारी की ओर तो नहीं बढ़ रहे आप

सेल्फी पर लाइक्स पाने के चक्कर में कहीं इस भयानक बीमारी की ओर तो नहीं बढ़ रहे आप

होम लोन स्विच करने से पहले रखें इन बातों का ख्याल

होम लोन स्विच करने से पहले रखें इन बातों का ख्याल

﻿