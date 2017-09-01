बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कैबिनेट विस्तार से पहले 6 मंत्रियों ने सौंपे इस्तीफे, रूडी बोले- पार्टी के लिए करूंगा काम
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 12:00 PM IST
केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार लगभग अपने अंतिम दौर में पहुंच चुका है और ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि इस पर फैसला 2 सितंबर शाम या 3 सितंबर की सुबह तक आ सकता है। इस बीच
मंत्रिमंडल
से इस्तीफे की औपचारिक घोषणा कर चुके राजीव प्रताप रूडी ने कहा कि ये पीएम और पार्टी का विशेषाधिकार होता है और इसमें कोई तर्क नहीं होता है।
उन्होंने ये भी कहा कि सरकार में काम करने का मौका मिला और आगे भी ये मौका मिले बस इसी अभियान के साथ वे चलते हैं। रूडी ने कहा कि वे पार्टी के लिए काम करते रहेंगे।
बताया जा रहा है कि भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने सरकार में होने वाले फेरबदल को अंतिम रूप देना शुरू कर दिया है। शाह ने गुरूवार को सरकार से विदा होने वाले करीब 8 मंत्रियों को अलग-अलग समय पर बुलाकर उनसे मुलाकात की है।
तो एआईडीएमके कोटे से सरकार में शामिल होने वाले एम थंबीदुरई ने भी शाह से मुलाकात की है। एआईडीएमके की ओर से सरकार में शामिल होने वाले नेताओं में दूसरा नाम वी मैत्रेयन का है।
