आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

अदन की खाड़ी में भारत-चीन-पाक की मोर्चाबंदी, डाकुओं से छुड़ाया जहाज

amarujala.com- Presented by: मनीष कुमार

Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 04:07 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
a bulk carrirs rescued fro pirates by indian chinese and pakistan warships in gulff of aden
अदन की खाड़ी में शनिवार की रात भारत, चीन और पाकिस्तान के जंगी जहाजों ने एक साथ मिलकर सोमालियाई समुद्री डाकुओं से एक व्यापारिक जहाज को बचा लिया। समुद्री डाकुओं ने इस व्यापारिक जहाज पर हमला कर उसे अगवा कर लिया था। इसके बाद तीन देशों के युद्धपोत उसके बचाव के लिए आगे आए। यह व्यापारिक जहाज मलेशिया के केलांग से चला था।
 


तुवालू का ये जहाज ओएस 35 मलयेशिया के केलांग से अदन के यमनी पोर्ट की ओर जा रहा था। आपातकालीन सूचना मिलने के बाद भारत ने बचाव के लिए दो जहाज आईएनएस मुंबई और आईएनएस तरकश रवाना भेजे। बचाव कार्य के दौरान भारतीय जाबाजों ने अगवा हुए जहाज के कप्तान से संपर्क किया।

जहाज के कप्तान अपने क्रू के साथ एक मजबूत कमरे में छुपे हुए थे। इस बीच चीन, पाकिस्तान और ईटली के वॉरशीप भी वहां बचाव के लिए पहुंच गए। हिंदुस्तान टाइम्स की खबर के मुताबिक चीनी नेवी ने करीब 18 जवानों की टीम भेजी थी। और इस दौरान भारतीय नेवी हेलीकॉप्टर के जरिए भी बचाव में जुटी हुई थी।

जब अगवा हुए कप्तान और क्रू को सब कुछ सेफ होने का संदेश मिला तो वे बाहर आए और बचाव दल को जानकारी दी की डाकू कल रात ही फरार हो गए थे। इस सयुंक्त प्रयास के बाद व्यापारी पोत वहां से रवाना हो गया। इससे पहले सौमाईली डाकुओं ने कॉमरोस के ऑयल टैंकर को कब्जे में ले लिया था। 
  • कैसा लगा
  • 1
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

gulf of aden tuvalu-flagged bulk carrier warships india More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

पति से अलग हुई युवराज सिंह की एक्स-गर्लफ्रेंड, मुंबई में तलाश रही काम

  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
Kim Sharma Splits With Husband Ali Punjani, Now Lives In Mumbai

दो बच्चों की मां हैं ये सेलेब्रिटीज फिर भी हैं फिट एंड फाइन, देखें इनका बोल्ड अंदाज

  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
these celebrities are still fit and fine after giving birth

जया ने लिखी थी अमिताभ बच्चन की इस फिल्म की कहानी, जानें उनके ऐसे ही दिलचस्प किस्से

  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
Jaya Bachchan's Birthday Special, Read 'Guddi' Actress Untold Stories

पिता के अस्थि विसर्जन पर बेटी अराध्या के साथ पहुंची ऐश्वर्या, देखें तस्वीरें

  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Bachchan Visit A Temple Near Mangalore

एयर इंडिया शुरू करेगी एविएशन यूनिवर्सिटी, ऑफर होंगे ये कोर्स

  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
air india is planning to start aviation university initially will offer these courses

जबर ख़बर

शरीर के हर एक अंग की पियर्सिंग करा चुके हैं ये नमूने, तस्वीरें देख लोग डर जाते हैं
Read More

गौरक्षा अभियान

भागवत बोले-गौरक्षा के लिए देश में बने एक समान कानून

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says violence in name of cow protection 'defames cause'

Most Read

शराबबंदी: न खिसकी दुकान, न खिसका हाईवे, फिर भी दूरी हुई 500 मीटर से ज्यादा

liquor owner builds walls near his shop for following supreme courts orders in kerala
  • शनिवार, 8 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

रामनवमी तक बनाएंगे राम मंदिर, जान देनी पड़े या लेनी पड़े: BJP विधायक

BJP Hyderabad MLA Raja singh give controversial statement on Ram Mandir
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

महिला न्यूज एंकर ने पढ़ी पति की मौत की ब्रेकिंग न्यूज

when news anchor read breaking news of her husband demise in chhattisgarh
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

खाड़ी में भारत-चीन-पाक ने डाकुओं से छुड़ाया जहाज

a bulk carrirs rescued fro pirates by indian chinese and pakistan warships in gulff of aden
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

अब पैन को आधार कार्ड से जोड़ना हुआ और आसान

now easy to link between aadhaar card to PAN
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

गुजरात में भी चलेगा UP का फॉर्मूला, PM नरेंद्र मोदी होंगे भाजपा का चुनावी चेहरा

PM Narendra Modi will be BJP's Face in Gujarat Legislative assembly election
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top