बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अदन की खाड़ी में भारत-चीन-पाक की मोर्चाबंदी, डाकुओं से छुड़ाया जहाज
{"_id":"58e9dbbc4f1c1b41485b89fe","slug":"a-bulk-carrirs-rescued-fro-pirates-by-indian-chinese-and-pakistan-warships-in-gulff-of-aden","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0926\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924-\u091a\u0940\u0928-\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940, \u0921\u093e\u0915\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 04:07 PM IST
अदन की खाड़ी में शनिवार की रात भारत, चीन और पाकिस्तान के जंगी जहाजों ने एक साथ मिलकर सोमालियाई समुद्री डाकुओं से एक व्यापारिक जहाज को बचा लिया। समुद्री डाकुओं ने इस व्यापारिक जहाज पर हमला कर उसे अगवा कर लिया था। इसके बाद तीन देशों के युद्धपोत उसके बचाव के लिए आगे आए। यह व्यापारिक जहाज मलेशिया के केलांग से चला था।
तुवालू का ये जहाज ओएस 35 मलयेशिया के केलांग से अदन के यमनी पोर्ट की ओर जा रहा था। आपातकालीन सूचना मिलने के बाद भारत ने बचाव के लिए दो जहाज आईएनएस मुंबई और आईएनएस तरकश रवाना भेजे। बचाव कार्य के दौरान भारतीय जाबाजों ने अगवा हुए जहाज के कप्तान से संपर्क किया।
जहाज के कप्तान अपने क्रू के साथ एक मजबूत कमरे में छुपे हुए थे। इस बीच चीन, पाकिस्तान और ईटली के वॉरशीप भी वहां बचाव के लिए पहुंच गए। हिंदुस्तान टाइम्स की खबर के मुताबिक चीनी नेवी ने करीब 18 जवानों की टीम भेजी थी। और इस दौरान भारतीय नेवी हेलीकॉप्टर के जरिए भी बचाव में जुटी हुई थी।
जब अगवा हुए कप्तान और क्रू को सब कुछ सेफ होने का संदेश मिला तो वे बाहर आए और बचाव दल को जानकारी दी की डाकू कल रात ही फरार हो गए थे। इस सयुंक्त प्रयास के बाद व्यापारी पोत वहां से रवाना हो गया। इससे पहले सौमाईली डाकुओं ने कॉमरोस के ऑयल टैंकर को कब्जे में ले लिया था।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"58ea35f34f1c1bd0355b5193","slug":"kim-sharma-splits-with-husband-ali-punjani-now-lives-in-mumbai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938-\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921, \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58e9d1984f1c1b4c3e5ba5b6","slug":"these-celebrities-are-still-fit-and-fine-after-giving-birth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u091f \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"58e9eb884f1c1bf8335b7b9d","slug":"jaya-bachchan-s-birthday-special-read-guddi-actress-untold-stories","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u091a\u0938\u094d\u092a \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58e9e5cc4f1c1b4c3e5ba671","slug":"aishwarya-rai-bachchan-aaradhya-bachchan-visit-a-temple-near-mangalore","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f \u0935\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58ea07974f1c1bf8335b7d20","slug":"air-india-is-planning-to-start-aviation-university-initially-will-offer-these-courses","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092f\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0935\u093f\u090f\u0936\u0928 \u092f\u0942\u0928\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940, \u0911\u092b\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"58e88c414f1c1b1a205b584d","slug":"liquor-owner-builds-walls-near-his-shop-for-following-supreme-courts-orders-in-kerala","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940: \u0928 \u0916\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928, \u0928 \u0916\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 500 \u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"58e9eb474f1c1bd0355b4e09","slug":"bjp-hyderabad-mla-raja-singh-give-controversial-statement-on-ram-mandir","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0935\u092e\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930, \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092f\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947: BJP \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"58e913344f1c1bbf7a5b48df","slug":"when-news-anchor-read-breaking-news-of-her-husband-demise-in-chhattisgarh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0940\u0938\u0917\u0922\u093c\u0903 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c \u090f\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"58e9dbbc4f1c1b41485b89fe","slug":"a-bulk-carrirs-rescued-fro-pirates-by-indian-chinese-and-pakistan-warships-in-gulff-of-aden","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0926\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924-\u091a\u0940\u0928-\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940, \u0921\u093e\u0915\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"58ea30a04f1c1b081a5b7899","slug":"now-easy-to-link-between-aadhaar-card-to-pan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u092a\u0948\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"58ea307f4f1c1b081a5b7896","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-will-be-bjp-s-face-in-gujarat-legislative-assembly-election","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e UP \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0942\u0932\u093e, PM \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e ","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top